3933 Hortensia Street

Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage in Old Town. This unit is part of a charming community of cottages in the heart of Old Town just a few blocks from neighborhood restaurants, bars & shopping.
This cottage has been recently updated with laminate wood floors, newer kitchen cabinets, granite counters, dishwasher and newer windows with blinds. In unit washer & dryer offer the ultimate convenience. Small private yard has a large shed for extra storage and there's room for a small garden or outdoor lounge area. Lush landscaping throughout the complex add to the appeal of this hidden gem.
Available for immediate move-in to well qualified applicants.
Looking for reliable & respectable tenants with no evictions, decent credit and solid income of approximately 3x monthly rent.
One assigned parking space for the unit.