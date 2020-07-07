3933 Hortensia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage in Old Town. This unit is part of a charming community of cottages in the heart of Old Town just a few blocks from neighborhood restaurants, bars & shopping.



This cottage has been recently updated with laminate wood floors, newer kitchen cabinets, granite counters, dishwasher and newer windows with blinds. In unit washer & dryer offer the ultimate convenience. Small private yard has a large shed for extra storage and there's room for a small garden or outdoor lounge area. Lush landscaping throughout the complex add to the appeal of this hidden gem.



Available for immediate move-in to well qualified applicants.

Looking for reliable & respectable tenants with no evictions, decent credit and solid income of approximately 3x monthly rent.



One assigned parking space for the unit.