All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3933 Hortensia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3933 Hortensia Street
Last updated August 25 2019 at 4:12 AM

3933 Hortensia Street

3933 Hortensia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3933 Hortensia Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage in Old Town. This unit is part of a charming community of cottages in the heart of Old Town just a few blocks from neighborhood restaurants, bars & shopping.

This cottage has been recently updated with laminate wood floors, newer kitchen cabinets, granite counters, dishwasher and newer windows with blinds. In unit washer & dryer offer the ultimate convenience. Small private yard has a large shed for extra storage and there's room for a small garden or outdoor lounge area. Lush landscaping throughout the complex add to the appeal of this hidden gem.

Available for immediate move-in to well qualified applicants.
Looking for reliable & respectable tenants with no evictions, decent credit and solid income of approximately 3x monthly rent.

One assigned parking space for the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3933 Hortensia Street have any available units?
3933 Hortensia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3933 Hortensia Street have?
Some of 3933 Hortensia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3933 Hortensia Street currently offering any rent specials?
3933 Hortensia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3933 Hortensia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3933 Hortensia Street is pet friendly.
Does 3933 Hortensia Street offer parking?
Yes, 3933 Hortensia Street offers parking.
Does 3933 Hortensia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3933 Hortensia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3933 Hortensia Street have a pool?
No, 3933 Hortensia Street does not have a pool.
Does 3933 Hortensia Street have accessible units?
No, 3933 Hortensia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3933 Hortensia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3933 Hortensia Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University