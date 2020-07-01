All apartments in San Diego
3932 Hamilton St #7

3932 Hamilton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3932 Hamilton Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Remodeled Condo with Garage, AC, Washer/Dryer, Fireplace, and More - This second floor/corner unit was just remodeled and features and all new flooring, brand new kitchen and master bath, fresh paint and lighting throughout. The upgraded kitchen/dining space includes solid wood cabinets w/ slow close drawers, quartz cabinets, matte black finishes and new stainless steel appliances. The master bathroom ensuite includes a dual vanity and brand new custom shower enclosure. Additional features include dual closets in the master, a walk in closet in the secondary bedroom and additional storage in the hallway. Side by side washer and dryer also accessible from the hallway. Comes with one single car garage (with remote entry) and a second assigned space. Central AC and Heat, small balcony off of the dining area, fireplace in the living room and skylights.

This small complex is secure and gated with a keypad entry. Walking distance to everything North Park has to offer.

Please contact Dana via email with questions or if you are interested in scheduling a viewing in person. All showings are by appointment only.

(RLNE5639413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

