Last updated May 4 2020 at 2:10 AM

3930 Texas Street

3930 Texas Street · No Longer Available
Location

3930 Texas Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
A beautiful home that has been completely remodeled. A huge kitchen that is connected to a spacious yet comfortable living room. Nearly furnished with couches, rugs, beds, a TV , extra large stainless steel fridge, dish washer and a dryer for laundry. The property has security gate fencing surrounding the entire perimeter of the lot. The house has a lovely porch as well. In the heart of North Park on a popular street. Very close to Hillcrest, Normal Heights, South Park. A very walkable area to wonderful restaurants, bars, stores, Morely Field, The Zoo, Balboa Park, The Library, The Post Office etc. Very short drive to Downtown San Diego, from Pershing Drive. In close proximity to the I18,I805,I15 and I163 freeways. Close to popular streets University Avenue and EI Cajon Blvd. Lease is month to month with a minimum stay of at least 3months. Rent is $1800 per month with a security deposit of $1000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 Texas Street have any available units?
3930 Texas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3930 Texas Street have?
Some of 3930 Texas Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 Texas Street currently offering any rent specials?
3930 Texas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 Texas Street pet-friendly?
No, 3930 Texas Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3930 Texas Street offer parking?
No, 3930 Texas Street does not offer parking.
Does 3930 Texas Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3930 Texas Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 Texas Street have a pool?
No, 3930 Texas Street does not have a pool.
Does 3930 Texas Street have accessible units?
No, 3930 Texas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 Texas Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3930 Texas Street has units with dishwashers.

