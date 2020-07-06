3930 Texas Street

Amenities

A beautiful home that has been completely remodeled. A huge kitchen that is connected to a spacious yet comfortable living room. Nearly furnished with couches, rugs, beds, a TV , extra large stainless steel fridge, dish washer and a dryer for laundry. The property has security gate fencing surrounding the entire perimeter of the lot. The house has a lovely porch as well. In the heart of North Park on a popular street. Very close to Hillcrest, Normal Heights, South Park. A very walkable area to wonderful restaurants, bars, stores, Morely Field, The Zoo, Balboa Park, The Library, The Post Office etc. Very short drive to Downtown San Diego, from Pershing Drive. In close proximity to the I18,I805,I15 and I163 freeways. Close to popular streets University Avenue and EI Cajon Blvd. Lease is month to month with a minimum stay of at least 3months. Rent is $1800 per month with a security deposit of $1000