3923 Bandini Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Large 2 Bed 2 Bath in Mission Hills! - Classic Mid-century Mission Hills home located on a corner lot in a million dollar neighborhood. This single level 2 bedroom 2 bath home boasts a large master suite, new hardwood floors, new carpets, updated kitchen, balcony with a view from the second bedroom, living room, family room, 2 car garage and a big backyard with a large 300 SF wood deck! Centrally located with a short drive to downtown San Diego, Point Loma, Old Town, Mission Valley and more!



12 month lease term

Unfurnished

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave

Parking: 2 Car Garage

One small cat or dog considered. $20.00 pet screening fee applies. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com



CA BRE Lic. #00935682



(RLNE5134909)