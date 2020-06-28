All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3923 Bandini Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3923 Bandini Street
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

3923 Bandini Street

3923 Bandini Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3923 Bandini Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Mission Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large 2 Bed 2 Bath in Mission Hills! - Classic Mid-century Mission Hills home located on a corner lot in a million dollar neighborhood. This single level 2 bedroom 2 bath home boasts a large master suite, new hardwood floors, new carpets, updated kitchen, balcony with a view from the second bedroom, living room, family room, 2 car garage and a big backyard with a large 300 SF wood deck! Centrally located with a short drive to downtown San Diego, Point Loma, Old Town, Mission Valley and more!

12 month lease term
Unfurnished
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave
Parking: 2 Car Garage
One small cat or dog considered. $20.00 pet screening fee applies. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE5134909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3923 Bandini Street have any available units?
3923 Bandini Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3923 Bandini Street have?
Some of 3923 Bandini Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3923 Bandini Street currently offering any rent specials?
3923 Bandini Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3923 Bandini Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3923 Bandini Street is pet friendly.
Does 3923 Bandini Street offer parking?
Yes, 3923 Bandini Street offers parking.
Does 3923 Bandini Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3923 Bandini Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3923 Bandini Street have a pool?
No, 3923 Bandini Street does not have a pool.
Does 3923 Bandini Street have accessible units?
No, 3923 Bandini Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3923 Bandini Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3923 Bandini Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University