Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

3916 Riviera Dr. #203 Available 04/17/20 Pacific Beach - Bayfront Condo with Spectacular Sail Bay Views. Just Completely Remodeled! 2 bedroom/2bath (3916 Riviera #203) - Gorgeous 2br/2ba bayfront condo! Located in beautifully maintained complex directly on the bay with fantastic views. Open concept condo w/mirrored LR & BR walls reflecting west & south facing views of Sail Bay, sunsets & fireworks! Stacked washer/dryer in unit, private balcony off living room & master bedroom. Unit will feature new carpet and paint. Newer appliances. Complex features pool, spa, and 1 off-street parking spot. Sorry - No pets, smoking or co-signers.



Please visit Riviera Property Managements website at www.RivieraSanDiego.com for other available rentals and photos.



Available 4/17/2020 with a 1 year lease and a $3300 deposit. Application fee is $35 per applicant. Please drive by the property first before scheduling an appointment to view the inside, then call 858-273-2255.



(RLNE5649503)