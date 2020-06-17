All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 12 2020 at 10:51 AM

3916 Riviera Dr. #203

3916 Riviera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3916 Riviera Drive, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
3916 Riviera Dr. #203 Available 04/17/20 Pacific Beach - Bayfront Condo with Spectacular Sail Bay Views. Just Completely Remodeled! 2 bedroom/2bath (3916 Riviera #203) - Gorgeous 2br/2ba bayfront condo! Located in beautifully maintained complex directly on the bay with fantastic views. Open concept condo w/mirrored LR & BR walls reflecting west & south facing views of Sail Bay, sunsets & fireworks! Stacked washer/dryer in unit, private balcony off living room & master bedroom. Unit will feature new carpet and paint. Newer appliances. Complex features pool, spa, and 1 off-street parking spot. Sorry - No pets, smoking or co-signers.

Please visit Riviera Property Managements website at www.RivieraSanDiego.com for other available rentals and photos.

Available 4/17/2020 with a 1 year lease and a $3300 deposit. Application fee is $35 per applicant. Please drive by the property first before scheduling an appointment to view the inside, then call 858-273-2255.

(RLNE5649503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3916 Riviera Dr. #203 have any available units?
3916 Riviera Dr. #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3916 Riviera Dr. #203 have?
Some of 3916 Riviera Dr. #203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3916 Riviera Dr. #203 currently offering any rent specials?
3916 Riviera Dr. #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 Riviera Dr. #203 pet-friendly?
No, 3916 Riviera Dr. #203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3916 Riviera Dr. #203 offer parking?
Yes, 3916 Riviera Dr. #203 offers parking.
Does 3916 Riviera Dr. #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3916 Riviera Dr. #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 Riviera Dr. #203 have a pool?
Yes, 3916 Riviera Dr. #203 has a pool.
Does 3916 Riviera Dr. #203 have accessible units?
No, 3916 Riviera Dr. #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 Riviera Dr. #203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3916 Riviera Dr. #203 has units with dishwashers.

