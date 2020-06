Amenities

3908 60Th St #121 Available 06/13/20 Condo for rent at College Park Townhomes! - Three story townhome for rent at College Park! Attached one car garage for parking. Fireplace in living room. Spacious laundry room area with side by side washer/dryer. Water and trash included with rent. Pool and spa within complex. Gated community. Near SDSU, shops, and restaurants. Available for move in middle of June 2020.



