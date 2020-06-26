All apartments in San Diego
3907 Georgia Street Unit # 1

Location

3907 Georgia St, San Diego, CA 92103
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest suite
3907 Georgia Street Unit # 1 Available 06/08/19 Hillcrest 1 Bedroom 1 Bath - Well located 1 Bedroom 1 Bath condo centrally located to Hillcrest, North Park and University Heights neighborhoods. Unit features, spacious master bedroom, open floor plan, stackable washer/dryer in closet and upgraded kitchen and bath. Close to some of San Diego's BEST restaurants, shopping and recreation. The complex is gated with patio fountain just outside the unit, gated assigned off street parking and a pool onsite .

NO PETS Please. Apply online at www.ipasd.com

Tom Gelinas 858-232-8085
Income Property Advisors, Inc.
BRE #01944237

(RLNE2242788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3907 Georgia Street Unit # 1 have any available units?
3907 Georgia Street Unit # 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3907 Georgia Street Unit # 1 have?
Some of 3907 Georgia Street Unit # 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3907 Georgia Street Unit # 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3907 Georgia Street Unit # 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3907 Georgia Street Unit # 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3907 Georgia Street Unit # 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3907 Georgia Street Unit # 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3907 Georgia Street Unit # 1 offers parking.
Does 3907 Georgia Street Unit # 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3907 Georgia Street Unit # 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3907 Georgia Street Unit # 1 have a pool?
Yes, 3907 Georgia Street Unit # 1 has a pool.
Does 3907 Georgia Street Unit # 1 have accessible units?
No, 3907 Georgia Street Unit # 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3907 Georgia Street Unit # 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3907 Georgia Street Unit # 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
