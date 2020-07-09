All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:49 AM

3874 36th St.

3874 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3874 36th Street, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Centrally located and fully updated, this upstairs 3br 1ba apartment is ready and waiting for it's next occupant! The open kitchen and living room layout give you freedom to set up your living space as you see fit. The kitchen has been equipped with brand new stainless appliances, quartz countertops and cabinets. Keeping clean will be a breeze with wood like vinyl plank throughout. For your comfort the unit comes with wall heat and AC. For convenience, the unit comes with a stacked washer & dryer for your own personal use. With the unit you will also have 2 off street tandem parking spaces for your exclusive use. With all this property has to offer it won't stay vacant long - call us TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3874 36th St. have any available units?
3874 36th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3874 36th St. have?
Some of 3874 36th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3874 36th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3874 36th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3874 36th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3874 36th St. is pet friendly.
Does 3874 36th St. offer parking?
Yes, 3874 36th St. offers parking.
Does 3874 36th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3874 36th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3874 36th St. have a pool?
No, 3874 36th St. does not have a pool.
Does 3874 36th St. have accessible units?
No, 3874 36th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3874 36th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3874 36th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

