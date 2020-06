Amenities

pet friendly parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Cozy 1br 1ba cottage will be available early June! It comes with 1 off street parking space, kitchen appliances included and a small fenced outdoor area. The unit is located at the back of the property, just off the alley. The kitchen, living room and bathroom has tile flooring and the bedroom comes with brand new carpet. The unit has been freshly painted and is move in ready! Small pets will be considered. Give us a call today to schedule an appointment to view the interior.