Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Prime Carmel Pointe Condo. Walk to all, restaurants, parks and sought after schools!. Light & bright with comfortable ocean breezes throughout the condo. Laundry room with side by side Washer/Dryer. Upgraded kitchen with granite Counter tops!. Plenty of storage! walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub, balcony, assigned underground parking right below. The community pool/spa area, BBQ, clubhouse and fitness center all steps away!