Last updated January 18 2020 at 10:18 PM

3843 Wilson Avenue

3843 Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3843 Wilson Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Light and Bright 1Bdm 1Ba unit in wonderful boutique apartment complex ( only 19 units ). Located in the Y just minutes from North Park and University Heights. Spacious kitchen with eat-in area, living room and bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout and new wpc flooring throughout. Upstairs and downstairs options. Onsite laundry facility, common area courtyard with BBQ. Security Gates and designated parking. Tenant pays all utilities (water, sewer and trash reimbursement); small pets with approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3843 Wilson Avenue have any available units?
3843 Wilson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3843 Wilson Avenue have?
Some of 3843 Wilson Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3843 Wilson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3843 Wilson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3843 Wilson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3843 Wilson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3843 Wilson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3843 Wilson Avenue offers parking.
Does 3843 Wilson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3843 Wilson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3843 Wilson Avenue have a pool?
No, 3843 Wilson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3843 Wilson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3843 Wilson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3843 Wilson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3843 Wilson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

