3843 Wilson Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Light and Bright 1Bdm 1Ba unit in wonderful boutique apartment complex ( only 19 units ). Located in the Y just minutes from North Park and University Heights. Spacious kitchen with eat-in area, living room and bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout and new wpc flooring throughout. Upstairs and downstairs options. Onsite laundry facility, common area courtyard with BBQ. Security Gates and designated parking. Tenant pays all utilities (water, sewer and trash reimbursement); small pets with approval.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.