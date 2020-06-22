3833 Lamont St 2B

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

Live at the Bay!!! - Property Id: 293362



Stunning Bay and downtown views from this newly updated 2br condo in Crown Point! This corner-unit was recently renovated with laminate wood floors throughout, updated kitchen and master bath, quartz counters, new fridge, stove, washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave.



Take a virtual tour! https://youtu.be/5iqVXpD0ow0



Quiet location across the street from wetlands preserve and less than a block to Crown Point Shores park and beaches. Stroll to downtown PB for restraunts, shopping and night festivities. Explore miles of walkways around Mission Bay to the beach!



Includes 1-space in secure parking and additional storage. Water and trash included.

No Dogs Allowed



