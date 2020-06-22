All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3833 Lamont St 2B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3833 Lamont St 2B
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

3833 Lamont St 2B

3833 Lamont Street · (619) 997-2883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3833 Lamont Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2B · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Live at the Bay!!! - Property Id: 293362

Stunning Bay and downtown views from this newly updated 2br condo in Crown Point! This corner-unit was recently renovated with laminate wood floors throughout, updated kitchen and master bath, quartz counters, new fridge, stove, washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave.

Take a virtual tour! https://youtu.be/5iqVXpD0ow0

Quiet location across the street from wetlands preserve and less than a block to Crown Point Shores park and beaches. Stroll to downtown PB for restraunts, shopping and night festivities. Explore miles of walkways around Mission Bay to the beach!

Includes 1-space in secure parking and additional storage. Water and trash included.
Professionally managed by Everview Properties Inc.
CaDRE #02089407
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293362
Property Id 293362

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5830454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3833 Lamont St 2B have any available units?
3833 Lamont St 2B has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3833 Lamont St 2B have?
Some of 3833 Lamont St 2B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3833 Lamont St 2B currently offering any rent specials?
3833 Lamont St 2B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3833 Lamont St 2B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3833 Lamont St 2B is pet friendly.
Does 3833 Lamont St 2B offer parking?
Yes, 3833 Lamont St 2B does offer parking.
Does 3833 Lamont St 2B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3833 Lamont St 2B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3833 Lamont St 2B have a pool?
No, 3833 Lamont St 2B does not have a pool.
Does 3833 Lamont St 2B have accessible units?
No, 3833 Lamont St 2B does not have accessible units.
Does 3833 Lamont St 2B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3833 Lamont St 2B has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3833 Lamont St 2B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity