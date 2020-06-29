All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:48 AM

3825 Kettner Blvd A1

3825 Kettner Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3825 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SPACIOUS Mission Hills 2BR 2BA 2Cars UPGRADED - Property Id: 209864

Spacious Upgraded Mission Hills 2BR 2BA 2Cars Garage Parking Spaces

Huge full floor
Balcony
Huge living room
Fireplace
Full kitchen
Full bathrooms
Large Double Pane Windows
Modern interior renovations
Hard wood flooring and tile flooring
Laundry washer and dryer inside

2 people 2650
3 people 2750 water sewer trash utilities paid

Coming Soon

Presenting over 50 premiere properties in the metro San Diego area
No Commissions No Broker Fees
Contact us to find out what's coming up and to schedule a viewing with the management

Text Call Email us today
858 229 4351
Gmail residentialsd

San Diego California Residential Relocation Services

Apartment Owners Association of America
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209864
Property Id 209864

(RLNE5489809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 have any available units?
3825 Kettner Blvd A1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 have?
Some of 3825 Kettner Blvd A1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 currently offering any rent specials?
3825 Kettner Blvd A1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 is pet friendly.
Does 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 offer parking?
Yes, 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 offers parking.
Does 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 have a pool?
No, 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 does not have a pool.
Does 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 have accessible units?
No, 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 has units with dishwashers.

