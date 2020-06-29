Huge full floor Balcony Huge living room Fireplace Full kitchen Full bathrooms Large Double Pane Windows Modern interior renovations Hard wood flooring and tile flooring Laundry washer and dryer inside
2 people 2650 3 people 2750 water sewer trash utilities paid
Coming Soon
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 have any available units?
3825 Kettner Blvd A1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 have?
Some of 3825 Kettner Blvd A1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 currently offering any rent specials?
3825 Kettner Blvd A1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 is pet friendly.
Does 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 offer parking?
Yes, 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 offers parking.
Does 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 have a pool?
No, 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 does not have a pool.
Does 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 have accessible units?
No, 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3825 Kettner Blvd A1 has units with dishwashers.
