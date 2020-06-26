All apartments in San Diego
3815 3rd Avenue #21

3815 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3815 3rd Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
elevator
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Spacious 2BR/1BA in Great Hillcrest Location - Spacious and updated 2 bedroom/1 bath condo; concrete countertops, newer carpeting. Nice balcony with City Views. well maintained, secure building with elevator. Fantastic Heart of Hillcrest location, just steps from restaurants, shopping and nightlife. one reserved parking space and community laundry.

Applicants will be required to provide proof of income and rental references. Credit report will be obtained via our application process; credit reports from any other source will not be accepted.

All adults who intend to live in the unit must complete the on line rental application and pay a $35 non-refundable application fee.

No additional leasing fees to applicants/prospective tenants

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Raylene Brundage @ 858-735-8787 or raylenebrundage@gmail.com

(RLNE3320975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 3rd Avenue #21 have any available units?
3815 3rd Avenue #21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3815 3rd Avenue #21 have?
Some of 3815 3rd Avenue #21's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3815 3rd Avenue #21 currently offering any rent specials?
3815 3rd Avenue #21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 3rd Avenue #21 pet-friendly?
No, 3815 3rd Avenue #21 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3815 3rd Avenue #21 offer parking?
Yes, 3815 3rd Avenue #21 offers parking.
Does 3815 3rd Avenue #21 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3815 3rd Avenue #21 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 3rd Avenue #21 have a pool?
No, 3815 3rd Avenue #21 does not have a pool.
Does 3815 3rd Avenue #21 have accessible units?
No, 3815 3rd Avenue #21 does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 3rd Avenue #21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3815 3rd Avenue #21 does not have units with dishwashers.

