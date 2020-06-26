3815 3rd Avenue #21

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated elevator carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

Spacious 2BR/1BA in Great Hillcrest Location - Spacious and updated 2 bedroom/1 bath condo; concrete countertops, newer carpeting. Nice balcony with City Views. well maintained, secure building with elevator. Fantastic Heart of Hillcrest location, just steps from restaurants, shopping and nightlife. one reserved parking space and community laundry.



Applicants will be required to provide proof of income and rental references. Credit report will be obtained via our application process; credit reports from any other source will not be accepted.



All adults who intend to live in the unit must complete the on line rental application and pay a $35 non-refundable application fee.



No additional leasing fees to applicants/prospective tenants



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Raylene Brundage @ 858-735-8787 or raylenebrundage@gmail.com



(RLNE3320975)