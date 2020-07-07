3815 1st Ave. Unit 104

Amenities

HILLCREST, HERITAGE ON FIRST, SAN DIEGO. Upgraded 2 Story Townhouse CLOSE TO ALL MUST SEE!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 2 bedroom 2 bath town home is located in Hillcrest with easy access to the 5 & 163 freeways. This home has hardwood floors and granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances and washer & dryer in unit. 2 assigned parking spaces in garage. Won't last long.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Central A/C

- Dining room

- Walk-in closet

- Granite Countertops

- Tile Floors

- Fireplace

- Patio

- Assigned Garage 2 spaces

- Washer

- Dryer

- Walking distance to mass transit

- Walking distance to restaurants



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



- HOA Name is The Heritage on First Avenue



OTHER APPLICABLE ITEMS:



Year Built: 2006

Parking: Assigned Garage Space 20/21



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit 30 lbs max

- Tenant to pay Gas & Electric, Cable, Internet

- Owner is responsible for HOA

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



