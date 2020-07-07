All apartments in San Diego
3815 1st Ave. Unit 104

3815 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3815 1st Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
HILLCREST, HERITAGE ON FIRST, SAN DIEGO. Upgraded 2 Story Townhouse CLOSE TO ALL MUST SEE!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 2 bedroom 2 bath town home is located in Hillcrest with easy access to the 5 & 163 freeways. This home has hardwood floors and granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances and washer & dryer in unit. 2 assigned parking spaces in garage. Won't last long.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Central A/C
- Dining room
- Walk-in closet
- Granite Countertops
- Tile Floors
- Fireplace
- Patio
- Assigned Garage 2 spaces
- Washer
- Dryer
- Walking distance to mass transit
- Walking distance to restaurants

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is The Heritage on First Avenue

OTHER APPLICABLE ITEMS:

Year Built: 2006
Parking: Assigned Garage Space 20/21

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit 30 lbs max
- Tenant to pay Gas & Electric, Cable, Internet
- Owner is responsible for HOA
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE3843318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

