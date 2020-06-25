3813 N. 45th St.

Amenities
City Heights: Spacious 1bd/1ba House - Single Level - Lovely Updated 1bd/1ba City Heights Home
Brand new kitchen - New Countertops, New Cabinets
Kitchen is large enough to have a dining table and chairs inside
Refurbished appliances: Refrigerator & Stove
Low maintenance front and back yard for your enjoyment! Fully enclosed and gated.
Washer/Dryer hookups
Street Parking Only
Tenant Pays All Utilities
Security System Installed (Small monthly fee to maintain)
Close to Shopping & Restaurants
Pets considered and subject to owner approval with increased deposit
Terms: Lease
Application Fee $30 per adult
Must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify.
Call/Text Dustyn to View: (760) 994-6430
This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE License #01992010
(RLNE4891164)