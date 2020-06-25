All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
3813 N. 45th St.
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

3813 N. 45th St.

3813 45th St · No Longer Available
Location

3813 45th St, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
City Heights: Spacious 1bd/1ba House - Single Level - Lovely Updated 1bd/1ba City Heights Home

Brand new kitchen - New Countertops, New Cabinets
Kitchen is large enough to have a dining table and chairs inside
Refurbished appliances: Refrigerator & Stove

Low maintenance front and back yard for your enjoyment! Fully enclosed and gated.

Washer/Dryer hookups
Street Parking Only
Tenant Pays All Utilities
Security System Installed (Small monthly fee to maintain)
Close to Shopping & Restaurants

Pets considered and subject to owner approval with increased deposit

Terms: Lease

Application Fee $30 per adult

Must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify.

Call/Text Dustyn to View: (760) 994-6430

This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE License #01992010

(RLNE4891164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 N. 45th St. have any available units?
3813 N. 45th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3813 N. 45th St. have?
Some of 3813 N. 45th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 N. 45th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3813 N. 45th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 N. 45th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3813 N. 45th St. is pet friendly.
Does 3813 N. 45th St. offer parking?
No, 3813 N. 45th St. does not offer parking.
Does 3813 N. 45th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 N. 45th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 N. 45th St. have a pool?
No, 3813 N. 45th St. does not have a pool.
Does 3813 N. 45th St. have accessible units?
No, 3813 N. 45th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 N. 45th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3813 N. 45th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
