3813 N. 45th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

City Heights: Spacious 1bd/1ba House - Single Level - Lovely Updated 1bd/1ba City Heights Home



Brand new kitchen - New Countertops, New Cabinets

Kitchen is large enough to have a dining table and chairs inside

Refurbished appliances: Refrigerator & Stove



Low maintenance front and back yard for your enjoyment! Fully enclosed and gated.



Washer/Dryer hookups

Street Parking Only

Tenant Pays All Utilities

Security System Installed (Small monthly fee to maintain)

Close to Shopping & Restaurants



Pets considered and subject to owner approval with increased deposit



Terms: Lease



Application Fee $30 per adult



Must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify.



Call/Text Dustyn to View: (760) 994-6430



This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management

