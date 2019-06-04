All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:06 AM

3811 Swift Ave

3811 Swift Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3811 Swift Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

Cute 3 bed/1 bath in North Park Area. Rear unit in Triplex unit with private yard/garden and parking. New fresh paint inside and out. New flooring throughout, updated Kitchen & Bath, lovely front yard, and up to 2 cars in drive way. Must see to appreciate.

$2,195 p/mo with one year lease. $2,195 security deposit
Available 05/15/20

FEATURES:
Newly Renovated!
900 sf 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath with full of Charm
New Flooring throughout
New Kitchen
New Bathroom
Tandem parking for 2 cars
Private Patio/garden
Private Off-street parking
Pet Friendly
Laundry Onsite

Central location minutes from Kensington, Normal Heights, University Heights, Hillcrest, Mission Valley and Downtown. Walking distance to coffee shops, restaurants, nightlife and shopping. Conveniently located just east I-805 and near I-15 & I-8.

TERMS:
1. One year lease
2. One small pet considered with additional deposit.
3. No smoking.
4. Credit & Background Check $35 per adult
5. Tenant pays all utilities except water.
6. Renters insurance required.

Please do not disturb current tenants. Serious inquires and well qualified tenants only. If you are interested, please tell me a little about yourself and when you are available to view!

Requirements:
1. 640+ Credit score
2. Dogs and Cats okay with reference, pet deposit.
3. Proof of income 3x rent amount
4. Sorry NO smoking.

The Neighborhood:
North Park is a vibrant, melting pot neighborhood home to many diverse cultures and their businesses. The property is located on the east part of North Park in a residential area away from the hustle and bustle. It is a 10-minute walk to a plethora of coffee shops, breweries, and restaurants. also a 10-minute drive to Balboa Park/San Diego zoo, 10-minute drive to the Gaslamp/downtown and 15-minute drive to Coronado beach.

Located 1-2 min drive from 805 freeway.

Public transportation within 1-2 min walk.

Uber rides typically pick up within 2-3 min.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3811 Swift Ave have any available units?
3811 Swift Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3811 Swift Ave have?
Some of 3811 Swift Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3811 Swift Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3811 Swift Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 Swift Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3811 Swift Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3811 Swift Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3811 Swift Ave offers parking.
Does 3811 Swift Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3811 Swift Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 Swift Ave have a pool?
No, 3811 Swift Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3811 Swift Ave have accessible units?
No, 3811 Swift Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 Swift Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3811 Swift Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
