3811 Swift Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry parking

Cute 3 bed/1 bath in North Park Area. Rear unit in Triplex unit with private yard/garden and parking. New fresh paint inside and out. New flooring throughout, updated Kitchen & Bath, lovely front yard, and up to 2 cars in drive way. Must see to appreciate.



$2,195 p/mo with one year lease. $2,195 security deposit

Available 05/15/20



FEATURES:

Newly Renovated!

900 sf 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath with full of Charm

New Flooring throughout

New Kitchen

New Bathroom

Tandem parking for 2 cars

Private Patio/garden

Private Off-street parking

Pet Friendly

Laundry Onsite



Central location minutes from Kensington, Normal Heights, University Heights, Hillcrest, Mission Valley and Downtown. Walking distance to coffee shops, restaurants, nightlife and shopping. Conveniently located just east I-805 and near I-15 & I-8.



TERMS:

1. One year lease

2. One small pet considered with additional deposit.

3. No smoking.

4. Credit & Background Check $35 per adult

5. Tenant pays all utilities except water.

6. Renters insurance required.



Please do not disturb current tenants. Serious inquires and well qualified tenants only. If you are interested, please tell me a little about yourself and when you are available to view!



Requirements:

1. 640+ Credit score

2. Dogs and Cats okay with reference, pet deposit.

3. Proof of income 3x rent amount

4. Sorry NO smoking.



The Neighborhood:

North Park is a vibrant, melting pot neighborhood home to many diverse cultures and their businesses. The property is located on the east part of North Park in a residential area away from the hustle and bustle. It is a 10-minute walk to a plethora of coffee shops, breweries, and restaurants. also a 10-minute drive to Balboa Park/San Diego zoo, 10-minute drive to the Gaslamp/downtown and 15-minute drive to Coronado beach.



Located 1-2 min drive from 805 freeway.



Public transportation within 1-2 min walk.



Uber rides typically pick up within 2-3 min.