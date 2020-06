3788 Park Bvd Apt 9

Amenities

$2,000 - 1 Bed 1 Bath Beautiful Condo in Mission Hills - This 1 bedroom 1 bath gorgeous condo is an entertainer's dream! 10 foot ceilings, tons of windows bringing in lots of light, plus 2 deeded parking spots, large storage unit and full size washer and dryer in unit. Central A/C! It is pet friendly and central to the best neighborhoods in San Diego.



Hillcrest, Mission Hills, North Park and University Heights are just a stones throw away from this entertainers dream.



Very easy access to the 163 highway that will take you into downtown and Fashion Valley in minutes. This is a must see!



$2,000/month, 1 month security deposit



