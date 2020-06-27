All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

3788 Park Bvd Apt 9

3788 Park Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3788 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92103
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$2,000 - 1 Bed 1 Bath Beautiful Condo in Mission Hills - This 1 bedroom 1 bath gorgeous condo is an entertainer's dream! 10 foot ceilings, tons of windows bringing in lots of light, plus 2 deeded parking spots, large storage unit and full size washer and dryer in unit. Central A/C! It is pet friendly and central to the best neighborhoods in San Diego.

Hillcrest, Mission Hills, North Park and University Heights are just a stones throw away from this entertainers dream.

Very easy access to the 163 highway that will take you into downtown and Fashion Valley in minutes. This is a must see!

$2,000/month, 1 month security deposit

SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3788-Park-Blvd

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (619) 456-0000 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

(RLNE5132639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3788 Park Bvd Apt 9 have any available units?
3788 Park Bvd Apt 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3788 Park Bvd Apt 9 have?
Some of 3788 Park Bvd Apt 9's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3788 Park Bvd Apt 9 currently offering any rent specials?
3788 Park Bvd Apt 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3788 Park Bvd Apt 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3788 Park Bvd Apt 9 is pet friendly.
Does 3788 Park Bvd Apt 9 offer parking?
Yes, 3788 Park Bvd Apt 9 offers parking.
Does 3788 Park Bvd Apt 9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3788 Park Bvd Apt 9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3788 Park Bvd Apt 9 have a pool?
No, 3788 Park Bvd Apt 9 does not have a pool.
Does 3788 Park Bvd Apt 9 have accessible units?
No, 3788 Park Bvd Apt 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 3788 Park Bvd Apt 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3788 Park Bvd Apt 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
