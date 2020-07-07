All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:15 PM

3785 32nd Street

3785 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3785 32nd Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6822b53094 ---- Look at this gorgeous, newly remodeled North Park one bedroom, one bathroom apartment! It is available now, with hard surface floors, upgraded kitchen, gas range, stainless steel appliances, designated yard area & shared laundry room. Off Street parking provided. We are looking for immediate occupancy! Utilities: No utilities included Pet Policy: No pets allowed, service animals will be permitted. Lease Term: One-year lease term with option to renew. Parking: One off street parking spot available. AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history. $40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first month?s rent. Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status. Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing! *****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY***** AMG Props www.amgprops.com AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com 619-304-9503 Laundry Room On Site

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3785 32nd Street have any available units?
3785 32nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3785 32nd Street have?
Some of 3785 32nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3785 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3785 32nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3785 32nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3785 32nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 3785 32nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 3785 32nd Street offers parking.
Does 3785 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3785 32nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3785 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 3785 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3785 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 3785 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3785 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3785 32nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

