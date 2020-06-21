Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3777 Florida St Available 07/28/20 COMING SOON! 2 BEDROOM BUNGALOW NEAR NORTH PARK/HILLCREST! - COMING SOON! You will fall in love with this cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom bungalow! So charming with hardwood floors, fireplace, front and back porches. 2 off street parking spaces and in-unit laundry. Ceiling fans throughout. Each bedroom has an AC unit. Water sewer and trash are included. Amazing location close to Hillcrest, North Park, Morley Field. One small pet considered. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



(RLNE5848903)