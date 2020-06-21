All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3777 Florida St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3777 Florida St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

3777 Florida St

3777 Florida Street · (619) 305-0542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3777 Florida Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3777 Florida St · Avail. Jul 28

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3777 Florida St Available 07/28/20 COMING SOON! 2 BEDROOM BUNGALOW NEAR NORTH PARK/HILLCREST! - COMING SOON! You will fall in love with this cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom bungalow! So charming with hardwood floors, fireplace, front and back porches. 2 off street parking spaces and in-unit laundry. Ceiling fans throughout. Each bedroom has an AC unit. Water sewer and trash are included. Amazing location close to Hillcrest, North Park, Morley Field. One small pet considered. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5848903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3777 Florida St have any available units?
3777 Florida St has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3777 Florida St have?
Some of 3777 Florida St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3777 Florida St currently offering any rent specials?
3777 Florida St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3777 Florida St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3777 Florida St is pet friendly.
Does 3777 Florida St offer parking?
Yes, 3777 Florida St does offer parking.
Does 3777 Florida St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3777 Florida St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3777 Florida St have a pool?
No, 3777 Florida St does not have a pool.
Does 3777 Florida St have accessible units?
No, 3777 Florida St does not have accessible units.
Does 3777 Florida St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3777 Florida St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3777 Florida St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity