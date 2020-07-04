All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3776 Alabama Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3776 Alabama Street
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

3776 Alabama Street

3776 Alabama Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3776 Alabama Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool table
conference room
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
gym
parking
pool table
Furnished Rental
www.hollywoodheathertravel.com

30 day minimum stay & 1 guest MUST be 55+ (per HOA)

Walkability at it's finest! Located in North Park and walking distance to Balboa Park, Hillcrest, Bankers Hill and more. The perfect location to start exploring! Walking Distance To Groceries (Just 1 Block Away!), Restaurants, Shops, Services, Bus Lines, Hillcrest, Balboa Park And More.

Our upgraded & modern 1 bedroom condo is small, yet efficient, with everything you need for a comfortable stay. This is not an in-law unit or studio, but a full 1 bedroom stand alone condo. This furnished rental is perfect for a longer stay (Executive rental, traveling nurse or visiting couple).

Building Amenities Include An Arts & Crafts room, T.V., Exercise, Billiards, Library/Reading & Conference Rooms.

1 Small pet under 20lbs may be considered with an additional pet rent of $50 a month, reach out for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3776 Alabama Street have any available units?
3776 Alabama Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3776 Alabama Street have?
Some of 3776 Alabama Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3776 Alabama Street currently offering any rent specials?
3776 Alabama Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3776 Alabama Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3776 Alabama Street is pet friendly.
Does 3776 Alabama Street offer parking?
Yes, 3776 Alabama Street offers parking.
Does 3776 Alabama Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3776 Alabama Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3776 Alabama Street have a pool?
No, 3776 Alabama Street does not have a pool.
Does 3776 Alabama Street have accessible units?
No, 3776 Alabama Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3776 Alabama Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3776 Alabama Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University