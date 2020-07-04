3776 Alabama Street

Amenities

Furnished Rental

30 day minimum stay & 1 guest MUST be 55+ (per HOA)



Walkability at it's finest! Located in North Park and walking distance to Balboa Park, Hillcrest, Bankers Hill and more. The perfect location to start exploring! Walking Distance To Groceries (Just 1 Block Away!), Restaurants, Shops, Services, Bus Lines, Hillcrest, Balboa Park And More.



Our upgraded & modern 1 bedroom condo is small, yet efficient, with everything you need for a comfortable stay. This is not an in-law unit or studio, but a full 1 bedroom stand alone condo. This furnished rental is perfect for a longer stay (Executive rental, traveling nurse or visiting couple).



Building Amenities Include An Arts & Crafts room, T.V., Exercise, Billiards, Library/Reading & Conference Rooms.



1 Small pet under 20lbs may be considered with an additional pet rent of $50 a month, reach out for more information.