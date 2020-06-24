3775 Boundary St Unit 7

Amenities

Upgraded 1B/BA Condo in Heart of North Park w/ Parking, Laundry On-Site & Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Upgraded 1B/1BA condo in North Park available for lease featuring 520 SF of living space. This second story unit boasts:

-Prime location just off University Ave--walking distance to some of San Diego's best restaurants, cafes & nightlife! Plus easy access to highway 805

-1 car detached garage plus 1 reserved parking space in front of it!

-Community features locking gates, coin-operated washer/dryer on-site & community compost area!

-Beautiful kitchen featuring: upgraded countertops & custom cabinetry, all stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar!

-Spacious living room w/ gas fireplace & ceiling fan, plus access to private patio!

-Upgraded full bathroom

-Bright bedroom w/ mirrored closet doors, ceiling fan & wall A/C unit provided as-is



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1675

- WASHER/DRYER: Coin-op W/D in building

- A/C: Yes, wall A/C unit provided as-is

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $25-$50 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20. Your pet's overall score will determine the cost of pet rent. Ex: A score of 4-5 would be $25 pet rent, a 2-3 would be a $50 pet rent, and a 1 would be denied.



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVg4TiuUlTQ

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: North Park

- FLOORING: Luxury vinyl plank

- PARKING: 1 car detached garage & 1 reserved parking space in front of it

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A

- YARD: No, private patio!

- YEAR BUILT: 1982



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is item: wall A/C unit in bedroom

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



