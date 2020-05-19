All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3772 Governor Dr.

3772 Governor Drive · (858) 201-4066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3772 Governor Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3772 Governor Dr. · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***Beautiful Remodel in University City*** - ***Sorry, no applications requiring co-signers***

Gorgeous remodel with new contemporary design! Updated kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances and more. Definitely NOT your typical rental. This is a must see. Owner pays landscape

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE5005066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3772 Governor Dr. have any available units?
3772 Governor Dr. has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3772 Governor Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3772 Governor Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3772 Governor Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3772 Governor Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3772 Governor Dr. offer parking?
No, 3772 Governor Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3772 Governor Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3772 Governor Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3772 Governor Dr. have a pool?
No, 3772 Governor Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3772 Governor Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3772 Governor Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3772 Governor Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3772 Governor Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3772 Governor Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3772 Governor Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
