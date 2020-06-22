Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3766 33rd Street #2 Available 03/13/20 Beautiful 1 bed/ 1 bath condo in North Park! W/D in unit, 1 car garage, patio/ yard! - Don't miss out on this stunning 1 bed/ 1 bath condo in North Park! Light beige colored kitchen cabinets with dark colored accent appliances! Refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, and microwave included in condo. Raised fireplace in living room to keep area cozy during winter months. Built in shelving unit in living room. Beautiful open archways leading to dining room and patio space. Condo includes a mini yard as well! Ceiling fans in dining room and bedroom. Walk in closet in bedroom! High end lighting (and dimmable) in bedroom! Custom fitted blinds in bedroom and living room.



Units can be held up to 10 days. Pets are allowed! Cats: $10/ mo/ cat plus $100 deposit/ cat. Dogs: $25/ mo/ dog plus $250 deposit/ dog. 2 pets max please.



Water/sewer/trash paid by owner. Condo is located next to 805, 5 minutes to Kensington, 5 min to North Park library, The Observatory North Park, and about 5-7 min from Balboa Park!



3766 33rd Street. 1B/1B for $1,795/m. Security deposit $1,795. 12 month lease required. AVAILABLE mid March!



For showings, call (619) 260-8121 M/F 9am-5pm.



BY AGENT



Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 Phone (619) 260-8121 Fax # (619) 260-1011 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177. Equal Housing opportunity.



(RLNE5583053)