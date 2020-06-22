All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

3766 33rd Street #2

3766 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3766 33rd Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3766 33rd Street #2 Available 03/13/20 Beautiful 1 bed/ 1 bath condo in North Park! W/D in unit, 1 car garage, patio/ yard! - Don't miss out on this stunning 1 bed/ 1 bath condo in North Park! Light beige colored kitchen cabinets with dark colored accent appliances! Refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, and microwave included in condo. Raised fireplace in living room to keep area cozy during winter months. Built in shelving unit in living room. Beautiful open archways leading to dining room and patio space. Condo includes a mini yard as well! Ceiling fans in dining room and bedroom. Walk in closet in bedroom! High end lighting (and dimmable) in bedroom! Custom fitted blinds in bedroom and living room.

Units can be held up to 10 days. Pets are allowed! Cats: $10/ mo/ cat plus $100 deposit/ cat. Dogs: $25/ mo/ dog plus $250 deposit/ dog. 2 pets max please.

Water/sewer/trash paid by owner. Condo is located next to 805, 5 minutes to Kensington, 5 min to North Park library, The Observatory North Park, and about 5-7 min from Balboa Park!

3766 33rd Street. 1B/1B for $1,795/m. Security deposit $1,795. 12 month lease required. AVAILABLE mid March!

For showings, call (619) 260-8121 M/F 9am-5pm.

Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 Phone (619) 260-8121 Fax # (619) 260-1011 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177. Equal Housing opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

