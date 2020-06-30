3763 Wawona Drive

Amenities

BRAND NEW POINT LOMA HOME FOR RENT - 3 BEDs / 2 BATHs Only $3,595/mo! - Be the very first occupants in this brand new, stand-alone, single family residence located in the heart of Point Loma! Close to schools, shopping, dining, beaches and so much more! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home features central heating & air conditioning, vinyl-plank flooring throughout, high ceilings with recessed lighting, equipped with Ring Doorbell, and includes an in-unit stacked clothes washer/dryer. The home provides an open concept layout of the common areas allowing for an abundance of natural light! The kitchen highlights beautiful quartz countertops, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan and mirrored closet doors. The master bedroom provides additional storage cabinets and en-suite bathroom with a dual sink vanity. One gated off-street parking space to accommodate larger vehicle.



Available: Now!

Rent: $3,595

Deposit: $3,600

Lease Term: 1 Year

Utilities Included: None - Tenant Pays All Utilities



Please be advised:

1 Small dog or cat permitted

No smoking



Please email rentals@shoremanagement.com or call (858) 274-3500 x104 to schedule a time to view.



Please go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete and application.



Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE # 01272492



