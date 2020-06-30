All apartments in San Diego
3763 Wawona Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

3763 Wawona Drive

3763 Wawona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3763 Wawona Drive, San Diego, CA 92107
Point Loma Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
BRAND NEW POINT LOMA HOME FOR RENT - 3 BEDs / 2 BATHs Only $3,595/mo! - Be the very first occupants in this brand new, stand-alone, single family residence located in the heart of Point Loma! Close to schools, shopping, dining, beaches and so much more! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home features central heating & air conditioning, vinyl-plank flooring throughout, high ceilings with recessed lighting, equipped with Ring Doorbell, and includes an in-unit stacked clothes washer/dryer. The home provides an open concept layout of the common areas allowing for an abundance of natural light! The kitchen highlights beautiful quartz countertops, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan and mirrored closet doors. The master bedroom provides additional storage cabinets and en-suite bathroom with a dual sink vanity. One gated off-street parking space to accommodate larger vehicle.

Available: Now!
Rent: $3,595
Deposit: $3,600
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities Included: None - Tenant Pays All Utilities

Please be advised:
1 Small dog or cat permitted
No smoking

Please email rentals@shoremanagement.com or call (858) 274-3500 x104 to schedule a time to view.

Please go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete and application.

Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE # 01272492

(RLNE5772203)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3763 Wawona Drive have any available units?
3763 Wawona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3763 Wawona Drive have?
Some of 3763 Wawona Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3763 Wawona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3763 Wawona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3763 Wawona Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3763 Wawona Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3763 Wawona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3763 Wawona Drive offers parking.
Does 3763 Wawona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3763 Wawona Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3763 Wawona Drive have a pool?
No, 3763 Wawona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3763 Wawona Drive have accessible units?
No, 3763 Wawona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3763 Wawona Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3763 Wawona Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

