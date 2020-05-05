Amenities
UNIT WAITLISTED - PLEASE CALL BEFORE APPLYING - ***AVAILABLE NOW****
North Park 2BR 1BA Duplex - Private Fenced Yard, Freshly Painted, New Carpet, NEW W/D In Unit
Located in North Park
3751 Louisiana St
San Diego, CA 92104
CROSS STREET: Wightman Street
2 Bedrooms
1 Baths
Estimated 675 SqFt
Duplex
Private Fenced Yard
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven-Gas
Dishwasher
White Appliances
Tile Flooring
Updated Kitchen Cabinets and Countertop
Open Floor Plan
Freshly Painted
New Carpet Throughout
Ceiling Fan in Living Room
Updated Bathroom
**NEW** Full-Size Washer/Dryer - in Unit
No AC
Heat - Yes
1 Car Parking - Possible Tandem Parking for mid to small size cars
Large Fenced Front Yard **No Backyard Usage**
CLOSE TO:
Coffee Shops
Restaurants
Grocery Stores
Shopping
Hillcrest
Public Transportation
TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Cable/Dish
Water/Sewer
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $1745.00
PET INFORMATION:
1 Pets - Cat or Dog - 35Lbs or Less
Pet Deposit $250
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
