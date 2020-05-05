Amenities

UNIT WAITLISTED - PLEASE CALL BEFORE APPLYING - ***AVAILABLE NOW****



North Park 2BR 1BA Duplex - Private Fenced Yard, Freshly Painted, New Carpet, NEW W/D In Unit



Located in North Park



**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be fully processed until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing online at www.GPMSanDiego.com ***



3751 Louisiana St

San Diego, CA 92104



CROSS STREET: Wightman Street



2 Bedrooms

1 Baths

Estimated 675 SqFt

Duplex

Private Fenced Yard



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven-Gas

Dishwasher

White Appliances

Tile Flooring

Updated Kitchen Cabinets and Countertop



Open Floor Plan

Freshly Painted

New Carpet Throughout

Ceiling Fan in Living Room

Updated Bathroom

**NEW** Full-Size Washer/Dryer - in Unit

No AC

Heat - Yes

1 Car Parking - Possible Tandem Parking for mid to small size cars

Large Fenced Front Yard **No Backyard Usage**



CLOSE TO:

Coffee Shops

Restaurants

Grocery Stores

Shopping

Hillcrest

Public Transportation



TENANT PAYS:

SDG&E

Cable/Dish

Water/Sewer



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $1745.00



PET INFORMATION:

1 Pets - Cat or Dog - 35Lbs or Less

Pet Deposit $250

**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



