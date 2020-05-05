All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3751 Louisiana St
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

3751 Louisiana St

3751 Louisiana Street · No Longer Available
Location

3751 Louisiana Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
UNIT WAITLISTED - PLEASE CALL BEFORE APPLYING - ***AVAILABLE NOW****

North Park 2BR 1BA Duplex - Private Fenced Yard, Freshly Painted, New Carpet, NEW W/D In Unit

Located in North Park

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be fully processed until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing online at www.GPMSanDiego.com ***

3751 Louisiana St
San Diego, CA 92104

CROSS STREET: Wightman Street

2 Bedrooms
1 Baths
Estimated 675 SqFt
Duplex
Private Fenced Yard

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven-Gas
Dishwasher
White Appliances
Tile Flooring
Updated Kitchen Cabinets and Countertop

Open Floor Plan
Freshly Painted
New Carpet Throughout
Ceiling Fan in Living Room
Updated Bathroom
**NEW** Full-Size Washer/Dryer - in Unit
No AC
Heat - Yes
1 Car Parking - Possible Tandem Parking for mid to small size cars
Large Fenced Front Yard **No Backyard Usage**

CLOSE TO:
Coffee Shops
Restaurants
Grocery Stores
Shopping
Hillcrest
Public Transportation

TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Cable/Dish
Water/Sewer

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $1745.00

PET INFORMATION:
1 Pets - Cat or Dog - 35Lbs or Less
Pet Deposit $250
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****
Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE5437908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3751 Louisiana St have any available units?
3751 Louisiana St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3751 Louisiana St have?
Some of 3751 Louisiana St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3751 Louisiana St currently offering any rent specials?
3751 Louisiana St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3751 Louisiana St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3751 Louisiana St is pet friendly.
Does 3751 Louisiana St offer parking?
Yes, 3751 Louisiana St offers parking.
Does 3751 Louisiana St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3751 Louisiana St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3751 Louisiana St have a pool?
No, 3751 Louisiana St does not have a pool.
Does 3751 Louisiana St have accessible units?
No, 3751 Louisiana St does not have accessible units.
Does 3751 Louisiana St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3751 Louisiana St has units with dishwashers.

