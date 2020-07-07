All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3751 Carmel View rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3751 Carmel View rd
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:25 AM

3751 Carmel View rd

3751 Carmel View Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3751 Carmel View Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3751 Carmel View rd have any available units?
3751 Carmel View rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3751 Carmel View rd have?
Some of 3751 Carmel View rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3751 Carmel View rd currently offering any rent specials?
3751 Carmel View rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3751 Carmel View rd pet-friendly?
No, 3751 Carmel View rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3751 Carmel View rd offer parking?
No, 3751 Carmel View rd does not offer parking.
Does 3751 Carmel View rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3751 Carmel View rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3751 Carmel View rd have a pool?
Yes, 3751 Carmel View rd has a pool.
Does 3751 Carmel View rd have accessible units?
No, 3751 Carmel View rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3751 Carmel View rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3751 Carmel View rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University