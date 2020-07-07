Rent Calculator
3751 Carmel View rd
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:25 AM
3751 Carmel View rd
3751 Carmel View Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3751 Carmel View Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3751 Carmel View rd have any available units?
3751 Carmel View rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3751 Carmel View rd have?
Some of 3751 Carmel View rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 3751 Carmel View rd currently offering any rent specials?
3751 Carmel View rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3751 Carmel View rd pet-friendly?
No, 3751 Carmel View rd is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3751 Carmel View rd offer parking?
No, 3751 Carmel View rd does not offer parking.
Does 3751 Carmel View rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3751 Carmel View rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3751 Carmel View rd have a pool?
Yes, 3751 Carmel View rd has a pool.
Does 3751 Carmel View rd have accessible units?
No, 3751 Carmel View rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3751 Carmel View rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3751 Carmel View rd has units with dishwashers.
