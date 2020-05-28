All apartments in San Diego
3748 Mykonos Lane

Location

3748 Mykonos Lane, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Best Location! Best Deal! Next door is the Carmel Valley middle schools as well as the Boys and Girls Club. Have everything you've been asking for! Great Schools, backing up to shopping district on Del Mar Heights Road. Lovely California Coastal area is within reach! Excellent floor plan offers tons of opportunity. Living room is at the entry way, you can set this up as in home office, double suite offers excellent options for roommate situation. Fridge, washer, dryer is ready to use without extra $

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3748 Mykonos Lane have any available units?
3748 Mykonos Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3748 Mykonos Lane have?
Some of 3748 Mykonos Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3748 Mykonos Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3748 Mykonos Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3748 Mykonos Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3748 Mykonos Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3748 Mykonos Lane offer parking?
No, 3748 Mykonos Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3748 Mykonos Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3748 Mykonos Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3748 Mykonos Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3748 Mykonos Lane has a pool.
Does 3748 Mykonos Lane have accessible units?
No, 3748 Mykonos Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3748 Mykonos Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3748 Mykonos Lane has units with dishwashers.

