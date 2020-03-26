3745 Villa Terrace #6

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Upstairs 2 bedroom / 2 bath North Park condo, Available for Move In. - Just 3 blocks from Balboa Park sits this 2 bedroom / 2 bath North Park condo. With granite counters, stainless appliances, crown molding, and south facing balcony, this 2 bedroom charmer is easy to warm up to and call home.



Almost 900 square feet of living space. Family room measures 11x16 and includes fireplace. 8x11 dining area is perfect for a breakfast table with lots of natural light, and south facing balcony adjoins.



Master has mirrored closet, attached 3/4 bath, and measures 11x16



Washer / dryer included in unit and private garage with additional designated spot are just a couple other amenities that make 3745 Villa Terrace so desirable for North Park living.



On the map you can see why Villa Terrace is the perfect location.

Less than a 10 minute walk to the main area of North Park with all the bars and restaurants one desires, only 4 miles into downtown San Diego, and only 2 into Mission Valley with limitless shopping.



Property is available for move in @ $2,100 per month, with a $2,100 deposit.



Call 619 697-0602, or visit us @ www.sdrealtyandmanagement.com for more information and to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE3259732)