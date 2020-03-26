All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3745 Villa Terrace #6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3745 Villa Terrace #6
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3745 Villa Terrace #6

3745 Villa Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3745 Villa Ter, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Upstairs 2 bedroom / 2 bath North Park condo, Available for Move In. - Just 3 blocks from Balboa Park sits this 2 bedroom / 2 bath North Park condo. With granite counters, stainless appliances, crown molding, and south facing balcony, this 2 bedroom charmer is easy to warm up to and call home.

Almost 900 square feet of living space. Family room measures 11x16 and includes fireplace. 8x11 dining area is perfect for a breakfast table with lots of natural light, and south facing balcony adjoins.

Master has mirrored closet, attached 3/4 bath, and measures 11x16

Washer / dryer included in unit and private garage with additional designated spot are just a couple other amenities that make 3745 Villa Terrace so desirable for North Park living.

On the map you can see why Villa Terrace is the perfect location.
Less than a 10 minute walk to the main area of North Park with all the bars and restaurants one desires, only 4 miles into downtown San Diego, and only 2 into Mission Valley with limitless shopping.

Property is available for move in @ $2,100 per month, with a $2,100 deposit.

Call 619 697-0602, or visit us @ www.sdrealtyandmanagement.com for more information and to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE3259732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3745 Villa Terrace #6 have any available units?
3745 Villa Terrace #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3745 Villa Terrace #6 have?
Some of 3745 Villa Terrace #6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3745 Villa Terrace #6 currently offering any rent specials?
3745 Villa Terrace #6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3745 Villa Terrace #6 pet-friendly?
No, 3745 Villa Terrace #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3745 Villa Terrace #6 offer parking?
Yes, 3745 Villa Terrace #6 does offer parking.
Does 3745 Villa Terrace #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3745 Villa Terrace #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3745 Villa Terrace #6 have a pool?
No, 3745 Villa Terrace #6 does not have a pool.
Does 3745 Villa Terrace #6 have accessible units?
No, 3745 Villa Terrace #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 3745 Villa Terrace #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3745 Villa Terrace #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University