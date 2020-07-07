All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

3735 Ruette de Ville

3735 Ruette De Ville · No Longer Available
Location

3735 Ruette De Ville, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful Townhouse w/ 2 car garage, Monthly Discount, Good School District - Rent discounted to $2650 per month. Rent will automatically increase to $2995 in April 2020.

2 bedroom
2.5 Bathroom
2 Car Garage
1,279 sq ft
A/C
Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher and washer/dryer
Community Park, Gym and Tennis Court

This is a great home in the heart of Carmel Valley. The Kitchen has been remodeled and upgraded. Hardwood floor downstairs. Brand new carpet upstairs. Very close to shopping centers. Short drive to get to freeway. Close to the Torrey Pines beach and Torrey Pines hiking trail. Very safe neighborhood.
Walking distance to Solana Creek/Pacific Elementary School. Very close to Torrey Pines high school and Carmel Valley middle school. Pets okay on approval.

For a PRIVATE showing please call or email.

Sarah Bissell 760-613-8989
Associate Licensee CalBRE#01925170
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE3480293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3735 Ruette de Ville have any available units?
3735 Ruette de Ville doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3735 Ruette de Ville have?
Some of 3735 Ruette de Ville's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3735 Ruette de Ville currently offering any rent specials?
3735 Ruette de Ville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3735 Ruette de Ville pet-friendly?
Yes, 3735 Ruette de Ville is pet friendly.
Does 3735 Ruette de Ville offer parking?
Yes, 3735 Ruette de Ville offers parking.
Does 3735 Ruette de Ville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3735 Ruette de Ville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3735 Ruette de Ville have a pool?
Yes, 3735 Ruette de Ville has a pool.
Does 3735 Ruette de Ville have accessible units?
No, 3735 Ruette de Ville does not have accessible units.
Does 3735 Ruette de Ville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3735 Ruette de Ville has units with dishwashers.

