3735 Ruette de Ville

Beautiful Townhouse w/ 2 car garage, Monthly Discount, Good School District - Rent discounted to $2650 per month. Rent will automatically increase to $2995 in April 2020.



2 bedroom

2.5 Bathroom

2 Car Garage

1,279 sq ft

A/C

Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher and washer/dryer

Community Park, Gym and Tennis Court



This is a great home in the heart of Carmel Valley. The Kitchen has been remodeled and upgraded. Hardwood floor downstairs. Brand new carpet upstairs. Very close to shopping centers. Short drive to get to freeway. Close to the Torrey Pines beach and Torrey Pines hiking trail. Very safe neighborhood.

Walking distance to Solana Creek/Pacific Elementary School. Very close to Torrey Pines high school and Carmel Valley middle school. Pets okay on approval.



For a PRIVATE showing please call or email.



Sarah Bissell 760-613-8989

Associate Licensee CalBRE#01925170

Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640



