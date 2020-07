Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lot as 2 Units on Property. Unit 2 is for RENT! Please access through Acacia Grove Way. Back of Unit is shared common area. 3 beds 2 baths, 1 Car Attached Garage and unit has been remodeled. Open concept home with brand new appliances in kitchen, granite counter tops, and tile wood like flooring throughout. Laundry Hookups Available and located Outside Section 8 Ok. Pets allowed. Call Cece @ 619-227-7401 for viewings.