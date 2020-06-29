All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 23 2020 at 4:55 AM

3719 Columbia Street

3719 Columbia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3719 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Amazing and cozy, bungalow back house in Coveted South West Mission Hills location. Home is a 1 bed PLUS office~ Essentially an entire second bedroom, you just have to go through the office to get to the bedroom, or vice versa. Block away from Shakespeare pub, El Indio classic mexican food, Rubicon Deli, Lucha Libre tacos, Wine Vault, Bluewater seafood market and grill, Saffron Thai, Gelato Vero cafe and everything else North India St has to offer!! Minutes from Downtown, the airport and easy highway access. Newer carpet, Newer paint, Newer stainless Gas range and Refrigerator! Laundry hookups available for your own laundry machines. Private back patio as pictured for your patio set and BBQ. No parking on site. Tenant pays SDGE, and portion of water. Cats allowed, dogs under 45 lbs with approval- $35 pet rent and additional deposit.
Amazing and cozy, bungalow back house in Coveted South West Mission Hills location. Home is a 1 bed PLUS office~ Essentially an entire second bedroom, you just have to go through the office to get to the bedroom, or vice versa.
Block away from Shakespeare pub, El Indio classic mexican food, Rubicon Deli, Lucha Libre tacos, Wine Vault, Bluewater seafood market and grill, Saffron Thai, Gelato Vero cafe and everything else North India St has to offer!! Minutes from Downtown, the airport and easy highway access.

Newer carpet, Newer paint, Newer stainless Gas range and Refrigerator! Laundry hookups available for your own laundry machines. Private back patio as pictured for your patio set and BBQ.

No parking on site.

Tenant pays SDGE, and portion of water. Cats allowed, dogs under 45 lbs with approval- $35 pet rent and additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3719 Columbia Street have any available units?
3719 Columbia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3719 Columbia Street have?
Some of 3719 Columbia Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3719 Columbia Street currently offering any rent specials?
3719 Columbia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3719 Columbia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3719 Columbia Street is pet friendly.
Does 3719 Columbia Street offer parking?
No, 3719 Columbia Street does not offer parking.
Does 3719 Columbia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3719 Columbia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3719 Columbia Street have a pool?
No, 3719 Columbia Street does not have a pool.
Does 3719 Columbia Street have accessible units?
No, 3719 Columbia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3719 Columbia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3719 Columbia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
