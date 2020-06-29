3719 Columbia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

Amazing and cozy, bungalow back house in Coveted South West Mission Hills location. Home is a 1 bed PLUS office~ Essentially an entire second bedroom, you just have to go through the office to get to the bedroom, or vice versa. Block away from Shakespeare pub, El Indio classic mexican food, Rubicon Deli, Lucha Libre tacos, Wine Vault, Bluewater seafood market and grill, Saffron Thai, Gelato Vero cafe and everything else North India St has to offer!! Minutes from Downtown, the airport and easy highway access. Newer carpet, Newer paint, Newer stainless Gas range and Refrigerator! Laundry hookups available for your own laundry machines. Private back patio as pictured for your patio set and BBQ. No parking on site. Tenant pays SDGE, and portion of water. Cats allowed, dogs under 45 lbs with approval- $35 pet rent and additional deposit.

