3705 Balboa Terrace
Last updated December 1 2019 at 6:27 AM
1 of 13
3705 Balboa Terrace
3705 Balboa Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
3705 Balboa Terrace, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3705 Balboa Terrace have any available units?
3705 Balboa Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3705 Balboa Terrace have?
Some of 3705 Balboa Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3705 Balboa Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3705 Balboa Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 Balboa Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 3705 Balboa Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3705 Balboa Terrace offer parking?
No, 3705 Balboa Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 3705 Balboa Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3705 Balboa Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 Balboa Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 3705 Balboa Terrace has a pool.
Does 3705 Balboa Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3705 Balboa Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 Balboa Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3705 Balboa Terrace has units with dishwashers.
