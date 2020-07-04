All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3704 Martha St.
3704 Martha St.

3704 Martha Street · No Longer Available
Location

3704 Martha Street, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clairemont Detached House - 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-family home with a big yard, huge patio and a 2-car garage! Freshly painted. Quiet street and central location. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house. Spacious living room (13x30) looks out to expansive covered patio and landscaped back yard. Modern kitchen with Fridge and lots of cabinet space. 3 big bedrooms and tiled bathrooms.

WWW.NORTHCUTTPROPERTIES.COM

***No pets. ***One-year lease. ***No Co-signers.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5453244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

