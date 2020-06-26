3695 Columbia Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to live in Mission Hills, just above India St, walking distance to International Restaurant Row/nightlife, and much more! Terraced Hillside Location with Fabulous Views of the San Diego Bay. Located between downtown and Old Town. Perfect Location! This adorable studio cottage (completely detached w/no shared walls) was just completed REMODELED, UPGRADED, and JUST LISTED on the Market Available for move in! Check out the photos (photos of actual home), additional features below and contact me today to sign up for our scheduled an appt to view TODAY!!

____________________________

PROPERTY ADDRESS

3695 Columbia St

San Diego, CA 92103



Available: NOW!

This is a very unique opportunity to be the first to live in detached Studio Cottage that was just completely remodeled and upgraded in an impeccable location featuring: hardwood floors, BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, fireplace, and much more! This studio is detached so doesn't share any walls and has a private deck with Amazing Views of San Diego Bay and Airport!



This property is located right in Mission Hills (between downtown and Old Town), just above India St, Restaurant Row, and much more! Terraced Hillside Location with Fabulous Views of the San Diego Bay. Located between downtown and Old Town. Walk to restaurants and Trolly line. Perfect Location! Very rare availability in an unbeatable location so contact me right away!

HOME DETAILS:

* Studio Cottage w/Private Entrance & Deck | Approximately 400 sq.ft

* Detached! Does not share any walls!

* Rent: $1,595

* Deposit: $1,595 (only $500 to reserve that goes towards the regular deposit)

* Pets: CATS & DOGS are welcome! No Weight Limit; $500 Pet Deposit (Breed Restrictions Apply)

* Parking: Plenty of street parking (residential neighborhood)

* Utilities: Landscaping, Water, and Trash are Included in the rent. Resident pays for gas/electric Available Date: NOW

* Laundry: shared onsite Laundry room

* Lease Terms: Flexible



STUDIO FEATURES:

*Completely remodeled Kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances including: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Microwave, and Dishwasher

*White cabinets with Quartz CounterTops

*Brand New modern lighting fixtures and hardware throughout

*Hardwood floors

*Closet with double mirrored glass doors

*Brand new window coverings

*Lots of natural lighting

*Bathroom with Italian porcelain tile, a full size tub

*Fireplace

*Closet

*Wall heater

*Large Private Deck

*Private entrance

*Phenomenal Bay & Airport Views



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

Mission Hills is an ideal community for those looking for the consummate San Diego lifestyle. Historic homes and extraordinary estates fill the closely knit neighborhoods with a captivating charm that exudes a small-town ambiance, while keeping residents near all of San Diego’s best features.



* Countless independent shops and fun-filled parks

* Boutiques, restaurants and pubs are located along Washington St nearby

* San Diego International Restaurant Row on India St offering lots of dining options is just steps

away featuring: Shakespeare Pub & Grill, El Indio Mexican Restaurant, Blue Water Seafood

Market & Grill, Saffron Thai, Wine Vault & Bistro, Rubicon Deli, and more!

* Less than 10 minutes from the beaches!

* Central location that is close to 94, 805, 5, 15, 163 freeways

* 5-7 minute drive to San Diego's International Airport, the Convention Center located in Downtown's Gaslamp District, Little Italy, Coronado, Sea World, the world-famous Zoo at Balboa Park, Hillcrest, Petco Park, Horton Plaza, and many other major destinations!



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

