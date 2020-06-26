All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 30 2019 at 9:05 PM

3695 Columbia Street

3695 Columbia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3695 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to live in Mission Hills, just above India St, walking distance to International Restaurant Row/nightlife, and much more! Terraced Hillside Location with Fabulous Views of the San Diego Bay. Located between downtown and Old Town. Perfect Location! This adorable studio cottage (completely detached w/no shared walls) was just completed REMODELED, UPGRADED, and JUST LISTED on the Market Available for move in! Check out the photos (photos of actual home), additional features below and contact me today to sign up for our scheduled an appt to view TODAY!!
____________________________
CALL OR TEXT Irina at 619-535-8112 for more info or questions (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)
____________________________
HOW TO VIEW:

DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-6:30pm!! But don't wait too long because it was just listed and won't be available long! Register online for a self-showing by following the instructions below:

***Copy this link to your browser to SCHEDULE A SELF-SHOWING TODAY AT YOUR CONVENIENCE: https://secure.rently.com/properties/911227
____________________________
PROPERTY ADDRESS
3695 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92103

Available: NOW!
____________________________
This is a very unique opportunity to be the first to live in detached Studio Cottage that was just completely remodeled and upgraded in an impeccable location featuring: hardwood floors, BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, fireplace, and much more! This studio is detached so doesn't share any walls and has a private deck with Amazing Views of San Diego Bay and Airport!

This property is located right in Mission Hills (between downtown and Old Town), just above India St, Restaurant Row, and much more! Terraced Hillside Location with Fabulous Views of the San Diego Bay. Located between downtown and Old Town. Walk to restaurants and Trolly line. Perfect Location! Very rare availability in an unbeatable location so contact me right away!
____________________________
HOME DETAILS:
* Studio Cottage w/Private Entrance & Deck | Approximately 400 sq.ft
* Detached! Does not share any walls!
* Rent: $1,595
* Deposit: $1,595 (only $500 to reserve that goes towards the regular deposit)
* Pets: CATS & DOGS are welcome! No Weight Limit; $500 Pet Deposit (Breed Restrictions Apply)
* Parking: Plenty of street parking (residential neighborhood)
* Utilities: Landscaping, Water, and Trash are Included in the rent. Resident pays for gas/electric Available Date: NOW
* Laundry: shared onsite Laundry room
* Lease Terms: Flexible

STUDIO FEATURES:
*Completely remodeled Kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances including: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Microwave, and Dishwasher
*White cabinets with Quartz CounterTops
*Brand New modern lighting fixtures and hardware throughout
*Hardwood floors
*Closet with double mirrored glass doors
*Brand new window coverings
*Lots of natural lighting
*Bathroom with Italian porcelain tile, a full size tub
*Fireplace
*Closet
*Wall heater
*Large Private Deck
*Private entrance
*Phenomenal Bay & Airport Views

THE NEIGHBORHOOD:
Mission Hills is an ideal community for those looking for the consummate San Diego lifestyle. Historic homes and extraordinary estates fill the closely knit neighborhoods with a captivating charm that exudes a small-town ambiance, while keeping residents near all of San Diego’s best features.

* Countless independent shops and fun-filled parks
* Boutiques, restaurants and pubs are located along Washington St nearby
* San Diego International Restaurant Row on India St offering lots of dining options is just steps
away featuring: Shakespeare Pub & Grill, El Indio Mexican Restaurant, Blue Water Seafood
Market & Grill, Saffron Thai, Wine Vault & Bistro, Rubicon Deli, and more!
* Less than 10 minutes from the beaches!
* Central location that is close to 94, 805, 5, 15, 163 freeways
* 5-7 minute drive to San Diego's International Airport, the Convention Center located in Downtown's Gaslamp District, Little Italy, Coronado, Sea World, the world-famous Zoo at Balboa Park, Hillcrest, Petco Park, Horton Plaza, and many other major destinations!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 5/28/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3695 Columbia Street have any available units?
3695 Columbia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3695 Columbia Street have?
Some of 3695 Columbia Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3695 Columbia Street currently offering any rent specials?
3695 Columbia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3695 Columbia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3695 Columbia Street is pet friendly.
Does 3695 Columbia Street offer parking?
Yes, 3695 Columbia Street offers parking.
Does 3695 Columbia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3695 Columbia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3695 Columbia Street have a pool?
No, 3695 Columbia Street does not have a pool.
Does 3695 Columbia Street have accessible units?
No, 3695 Columbia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3695 Columbia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3695 Columbia Street has units with dishwashers.
