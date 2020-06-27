Amenities

3689 32nd St. Available 08/14/19 Renovated 3 Bed, 2 Bath Bungalow with Detached Garage - This renovated home is waiting for you! Location, Location, Location. Walk or bike to restaurants, bars, and grocery stores. This North Park home is waiting for its newest tenant and won't last long. Well kept, high-end finishes, and all amenities included. Washer and dryer in unit. Garage for storage or parking, plus tandem parking spot off-street. Fruit trees in the front yard.



This home is perfect for entertaining inside and out. Large front yard, and cozy back patio off the master bedroom. Upgraded kitchen and bath for ease of cooking and hosting guests. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile in the kitchen. Master ensuite bathroom has his and her sinks, quartz countertops, and newly remodeled shower and flooring. Hardwood floors in the living room and hallway. One bedroom perfect for the office.



Pets welcome with an additional refundable $300 pet deposit, and $25/month pet rent. Two pets max.



Tenant responsible for all utilities.



Please call or email to set up a time to view the home. Will coordinate with current tenants. First come, first served!



leasing@urbanacoastproperties.com or 619-500-3827.



(RLNE3534849)