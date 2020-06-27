All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:36 AM

3689 32nd St.

3689 32nd St · No Longer Available
Location

3689 32nd St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3689 32nd St. Available 08/14/19 Renovated 3 Bed, 2 Bath Bungalow with Detached Garage - This renovated home is waiting for you! Location, Location, Location. Walk or bike to restaurants, bars, and grocery stores. This North Park home is waiting for its newest tenant and won't last long. Well kept, high-end finishes, and all amenities included. Washer and dryer in unit. Garage for storage or parking, plus tandem parking spot off-street. Fruit trees in the front yard.

This home is perfect for entertaining inside and out. Large front yard, and cozy back patio off the master bedroom. Upgraded kitchen and bath for ease of cooking and hosting guests. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile in the kitchen. Master ensuite bathroom has his and her sinks, quartz countertops, and newly remodeled shower and flooring. Hardwood floors in the living room and hallway. One bedroom perfect for the office.

Pets welcome with an additional refundable $300 pet deposit, and $25/month pet rent. Two pets max.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Please call or email to set up a time to view the home. Will coordinate with current tenants. First come, first served!

leasing@urbanacoastproperties.com or 619-500-3827.

(RLNE3534849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3689 32nd St. have any available units?
3689 32nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3689 32nd St. have?
Some of 3689 32nd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3689 32nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
3689 32nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3689 32nd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3689 32nd St. is pet friendly.
Does 3689 32nd St. offer parking?
Yes, 3689 32nd St. offers parking.
Does 3689 32nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3689 32nd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3689 32nd St. have a pool?
No, 3689 32nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 3689 32nd St. have accessible units?
No, 3689 32nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3689 32nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3689 32nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
