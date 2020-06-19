All apartments in San Diego
3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:19 PM

3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130

3686 Ruette de Ville · No Longer Available
Location

3686 Ruette de Ville, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
2 story Twin home located in CHATEAU VILLAGE in Carmel Valley - Located in one of the best Carmel Valley neighborhoods, Chateau Village. Bright unit that features high ceilings and open floor plan with cozy fireplace. Brand new carpet. Slider door opens to private patio yard. Updated kitchen. Direct access to attached two car garage. Spacious dual master suites upstairs with beautiful bathrooms. Large walk in shower plus tub. Complex features: pool, spa, tennis, exercise. Walk to shopping and theater. Top schools in the city! Torrey Pines High, Carmel Valley Middle and Carmel Del Mar Elementary School. $2875 rent until June 1st.

(RLNE4667961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 have any available units?
3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 have?
Some of 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 currently offering any rent specials?
3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 pet-friendly?
No, 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 offer parking?
Yes, 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 does offer parking.
Does 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 have a pool?
Yes, 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 has a pool.
Does 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 have accessible units?
No, 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 does not have accessible units.
Does 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3686 Ruette de Ville, 92130 does not have units with dishwashers.
