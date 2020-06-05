3684 Caminito Carmel Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly sauna tennis court

Beautiful Upgraded 2B/2.5BA w/ Washer/Dryer, Garage and Private Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful 2B/2.5BA townhome available for lease at the Groves in the Carmel Del Mar community located in the heart of Carmel Valley and top rated schools. This property features 1068 SF of living space over two levels wired with home Ethernet network. Remodeled kitchen features Brazilian Quartzite countertops, new stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. New flooring throughout. Large private patio with shed accessible through kitchen/ dining area. Laundry closet located in upstairs hallway includes new full size washer and dryer! Dual master bedrooms with ample closet space. 1 car detached garage with built in storage cabinet space. Community parking available. Community features Pool, Spa, Sauna and Tennis courts w/ abundant outdoor seating, clubhouse & guest parking. Easy freeway access, close to Torrey Pines and Beaches!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2450

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: heat only

- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets

- VIDEO TOUR:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7aEKxZwy_ng

- SMOKING: NO



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Carmel Valley

- FLOORING: Tile, wood, carpet

- PARKING: 1 car-detached garage and community parking available

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: water, sewer, trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: no

- YARD: patio



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fireplace is non-operable. Fountain on patio is AS IS.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4558684)