San Diego, CA
3660 Marlborough Avenue
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

3660 Marlborough Avenue

3660 Marlborough Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3660 Marlborough Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
MOVE IN SPEICAL!! Remodeled 3/2 back house w contemporary design (attached to separate studio space)! City Heights! W/D hookups & off street parking! - $500 OFF MOVE IN SPECIAL!! (must move in by 2/28/20). Don't miss out on this beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom back house in City Heights! This house shares a wall with a separate studio space. Kitchen includes black starlight quartz countertops, stainless steel undermount sink, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher!), white shaker kitchen cabinets and more! Beautiful kitchen island for extra storage space and hosting! Contemporary light fixtures and recessed lighting throughout apartment. Large living/ dining room. Large mirror closets in all 3 bedrooms. Bathrooms include new gray slate wall tile and extra pockets to hold shampoos and soaps. Additional storage space in bathrooms! There's a lot of windows in this apt for open bright light! Washer/ dryer hookups in laundry room. Central a/c! Be the first to live in the one of a kind remodel apt! Apt is located in back building. Shared common area patio space.

Units can be held up to 10 days. Sorry, NO pets allowed.

2 off street parking spaces! Water/sewer/trash paid by owner. 5 minutes to Kensington, 5 minutes to North Park, and is walking distance to starbucks, local shops, food, City Heights Public transit center.

3660 Marlborough Ave. 3B/2B for $2,695/m. Security deposit $2,695. 12 month lease required. AVAILABLE NOW!

For showings, call (619) 260-8121 M/F 9am-5pm.

BY AGENT

Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 Phone (619) 260-8121 Fax # (619) 260-1011 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177. Equal Housing opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5425189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3660 Marlborough Avenue have any available units?
3660 Marlborough Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3660 Marlborough Avenue have?
Some of 3660 Marlborough Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3660 Marlborough Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3660 Marlborough Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3660 Marlborough Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3660 Marlborough Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3660 Marlborough Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3660 Marlborough Avenue offers parking.
Does 3660 Marlborough Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3660 Marlborough Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3660 Marlborough Avenue have a pool?
No, 3660 Marlborough Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3660 Marlborough Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3660 Marlborough Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3660 Marlborough Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3660 Marlborough Avenue has units with dishwashers.

