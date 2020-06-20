3660 Marlborough Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

MOVE IN SPEICAL!! Remodeled 3/2 back house w contemporary design (attached to separate studio space)! City Heights! W/D hookups & off street parking! - $500 OFF MOVE IN SPECIAL!! (must move in by 2/28/20). Don't miss out on this beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom back house in City Heights! This house shares a wall with a separate studio space. Kitchen includes black starlight quartz countertops, stainless steel undermount sink, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher!), white shaker kitchen cabinets and more! Beautiful kitchen island for extra storage space and hosting! Contemporary light fixtures and recessed lighting throughout apartment. Large living/ dining room. Large mirror closets in all 3 bedrooms. Bathrooms include new gray slate wall tile and extra pockets to hold shampoos and soaps. Additional storage space in bathrooms! There's a lot of windows in this apt for open bright light! Washer/ dryer hookups in laundry room. Central a/c! Be the first to live in the one of a kind remodel apt! Apt is located in back building. Shared common area patio space.



Units can be held up to 10 days. Sorry, NO pets allowed.



2 off street parking spaces! Water/sewer/trash paid by owner. 5 minutes to Kensington, 5 minutes to North Park, and is walking distance to starbucks, local shops, food, City Heights Public transit center.



3660 Marlborough Ave. 3B/2B for $2,695/m. Security deposit $2,695. 12 month lease required. AVAILABLE NOW!



For showings, call (619) 260-8121 M/F 9am-5pm.



BY AGENT



Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 Phone (619) 260-8121 Fax # (619) 260-1011 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177. Equal Housing opportunity.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5425189)