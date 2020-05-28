3657 Columbia Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immaculate 3/2.5 Row House in Prime Central SD Location! Private Garage! VIEWS and More! - Your haven home in the city awaits! This spacious and inviting 3 bed, 2.5 bath 2,200 sq. ft. row house offers an abundance of luxuries, conveniences AND views of the harbor! It truly lives like a house!



From the moment you enter the airy main living space you'll feel the serenity. The living room is anchored by a contemporary gas fireplace and floor to ceiling windows with balcony and views to downtown and the harbor. The gourmet-style granite kitchen with premium appliances and breakfast/wet bar are an entertainer's dream.



Some of the many conveniences and extras:

Private two car attached garage with electric car charging outlet

Surround sound throughout

A stunning abundance of storage space!

On-demand filtered hot water faucet for tea

Upstairs full size washer/dryer

Fantastic outdoor patios and balconiesgreat for entertaining

Gardening service

Mudroom/optional room



All of the main living areas feature gorgeous travertine floors, and a neutral palette to welcome any decor. The bedrooms feature contemporary style wood flooring.



The master suite is like a retreat space unto itself with its gleaming wood floors, vaulted ceilings and balcony access. The master bath has been meticulously recreated with every luxury amenity and a movie star walk in closet!



The two guest bedrooms are ample in size and share a cleverly designed Jack-and-Jill bath.



You'll also enjoy this fantastic, walkable neighborhood with an international array of eateries just around the corner! And it could not be easier for commuters and travelers with easy freeway access and a quick 5 minute trip to the airport.



This one won't last! Call Tammy Koupal today to schedule a showing: 619-550-8179



Applicants must have 3x rent in gross household income, good credit and excellent rental references. No smoking. Renters insurance required. Small pet will be considered with additional pet security and monthly pet fee.



