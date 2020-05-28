All apartments in San Diego
3657 Columbia Street.
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:48 AM

3657 Columbia Street

3657 Columbia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3657 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

Immaculate 3/2.5 Row House in Prime Central SD Location! Private Garage! VIEWS and More! - Your haven home in the city awaits! This spacious and inviting 3 bed, 2.5 bath 2,200 sq. ft. row house offers an abundance of luxuries, conveniences AND views of the harbor! It truly lives like a house!

From the moment you enter the airy main living space you'll feel the serenity. The living room is anchored by a contemporary gas fireplace and floor to ceiling windows with balcony and views to downtown and the harbor. The gourmet-style granite kitchen with premium appliances and breakfast/wet bar are an entertainer's dream.

Some of the many conveniences and extras:
Private two car attached garage with electric car charging outlet
Surround sound throughout
A stunning abundance of storage space!
On-demand filtered hot water faucet for tea
Upstairs full size washer/dryer
Fantastic outdoor patios and balconiesgreat for entertaining
Gardening service
Mudroom/optional room

All of the main living areas feature gorgeous travertine floors, and a neutral palette to welcome any decor. The bedrooms feature contemporary style wood flooring.

The master suite is like a retreat space unto itself with its gleaming wood floors, vaulted ceilings and balcony access. The master bath has been meticulously recreated with every luxury amenity and a movie star walk in closet!

The two guest bedrooms are ample in size and share a cleverly designed Jack-and-Jill bath.

You'll also enjoy this fantastic, walkable neighborhood with an international array of eateries just around the corner! And it could not be easier for commuters and travelers with easy freeway access and a quick 5 minute trip to the airport.

This one won't last! Call Tammy Koupal today to schedule a showing: 619-550-8179

Applicants must have 3x rent in gross household income, good credit and excellent rental references. No smoking. Renters insurance required. Small pet will be considered with additional pet security and monthly pet fee.

(RLNE5031335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3657 Columbia Street have any available units?
3657 Columbia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3657 Columbia Street have?
Some of 3657 Columbia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3657 Columbia Street currently offering any rent specials?
3657 Columbia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3657 Columbia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3657 Columbia Street is pet friendly.
Does 3657 Columbia Street offer parking?
Yes, 3657 Columbia Street offers parking.
Does 3657 Columbia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3657 Columbia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3657 Columbia Street have a pool?
No, 3657 Columbia Street does not have a pool.
Does 3657 Columbia Street have accessible units?
No, 3657 Columbia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3657 Columbia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3657 Columbia Street does not have units with dishwashers.

