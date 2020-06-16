All apartments in San Diego
3656 Caminito Cielo Del Mar

3656 Caminito Cielo Del Mar · (619) 804-3325 ext. 115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3656 Caminito Cielo Del Mar, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3656 Caminito Cielo Del Mar · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
3656 Caminito Cielo Del Mar- LOWERED $2695! Upgraded 3/bd 2.5/ba townhome, pool, tennis, 2 car garage - LIMITED TIME ONLY, $500 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!!

3656 Caminito Cielo Del Mar
San Diego, CA 92130
Del Mar
3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths

LIMITED TIME ONLY, $500 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!!
*** JUST LOWERED ** WILL RENT QUICK *** APPLY TODAY!! ***
$2,695 per Month **
$2,200 Deposit

Large 3br/ 2.5ba home located in the Sunstream Community, in Carmel Valley. Carpet,and tile,and new paint,eat in kitchen, all appliances, washer/dryer, 2 car garage, enclosed patio, community pool, fitness center, tennis courts, award winning school district, walk to shopping, park, EZ freeway access. No smoking. No Pets.

Lease: 1 YEAR
Pets: Not Allowed
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Contact Information: Text/Call Chris to six-one-nine-3-six-eight-5-one-46
Appliances
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Interior Amenities
New Paint
New Blinds

Exterior Amenities
Community Pool
Patio
Tennis Court

Other
Garage Included

ON OUR WEBSITE ONLY, PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE **
* We manage multiple properties, When contacting please provide address.

Cal BRE#01317589
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

(RLNE2944298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3656 Caminito Cielo Del Mar have any available units?
3656 Caminito Cielo Del Mar has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3656 Caminito Cielo Del Mar have?
Some of 3656 Caminito Cielo Del Mar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3656 Caminito Cielo Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
3656 Caminito Cielo Del Mar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3656 Caminito Cielo Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 3656 Caminito Cielo Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3656 Caminito Cielo Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 3656 Caminito Cielo Del Mar does offer parking.
Does 3656 Caminito Cielo Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3656 Caminito Cielo Del Mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3656 Caminito Cielo Del Mar have a pool?
Yes, 3656 Caminito Cielo Del Mar has a pool.
Does 3656 Caminito Cielo Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 3656 Caminito Cielo Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 3656 Caminito Cielo Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
No, 3656 Caminito Cielo Del Mar does not have units with dishwashers.
