3656 Caminito Cielo Del Mar- LOWERED $2695! Upgraded 3/bd 2.5/ba townhome, pool, tennis, 2 car garage - LIMITED TIME ONLY, $500 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!!



3656 Caminito Cielo Del Mar

San Diego, CA 92130

Del Mar

3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths



LIMITED TIME ONLY, $500 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT!!

*** JUST LOWERED ** WILL RENT QUICK *** APPLY TODAY!! ***

$2,695 per Month **

$2,200 Deposit



Large 3br/ 2.5ba home located in the Sunstream Community, in Carmel Valley. Carpet,and tile,and new paint,eat in kitchen, all appliances, washer/dryer, 2 car garage, enclosed patio, community pool, fitness center, tennis courts, award winning school district, walk to shopping, park, EZ freeway access. No smoking. No Pets.



Lease: 1 YEAR

Pets: Not Allowed

Parking: 2 Car Garage

Contact Information: Text/Call Chris to six-one-nine-3-six-eight-5-one-46

Appliances

Washer/Dryer Hookups



Interior Amenities

New Paint

New Blinds



Exterior Amenities

Community Pool

Patio

Tennis Court



Other

Garage Included



