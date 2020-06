Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom 2 bath condo in gated complex 5 minutes from Downtown SD - This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is in a nice, gated complex with pool and fitness center. 2 designated parking space under carport. Washer/Dryer in the unit. New carpet, freshly painted. Living room has carpet not hardwood. Canyon views from balcony. Easy access to 94 freeway and only 5 minute drive to downtown SD. Close to all military bases. Pets negotiable with owners approval.



(RLNE3617518)