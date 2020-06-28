All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3640 32nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3640 32nd St
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

3640 32nd St

3640 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3640 32nd Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 08/23/19 Gorgeous two bedroom craftsman apartment home in the heart of Northpark!

North Park is a trendy and diverse neighborhood. The neighborhood is comprised of hipster coffee shops, craft-beer bars, indie boutiques, a large variety of restaurants, upscale pubs, taquerias, and sushi lounges, shopping, and nightlife.

There is a North Park Farmer's Market every Thursday, just a ten-minute walk from your home!

Easy access to 805, 8 and 163 freeways.

Features include:
- Spacious eat-in kitchen with brand new kitchen cabinets
- Quartz Countertops
- Stainless steel appliances
- Wood looking flooring throughout
- Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups
- Bright open living room with two ceiling fans and fireplace
- Off-street parking

Lease Terms:
- 6-9 month lease
- Trash included
- Resident responsible for SDGE & water

Schedule a self-guided tour or Apply Online: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/3640-32Nd-St-San-Diego-CA-92104

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE4308578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3640 32nd St have any available units?
3640 32nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3640 32nd St have?
Some of 3640 32nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3640 32nd St currently offering any rent specials?
3640 32nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 32nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3640 32nd St is pet friendly.
Does 3640 32nd St offer parking?
Yes, 3640 32nd St offers parking.
Does 3640 32nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3640 32nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 32nd St have a pool?
No, 3640 32nd St does not have a pool.
Does 3640 32nd St have accessible units?
No, 3640 32nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 32nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3640 32nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way
San Diego, CA 92154
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University