Available 08/23/19 Gorgeous two bedroom craftsman apartment home in the heart of Northpark!



North Park is a trendy and diverse neighborhood. The neighborhood is comprised of hipster coffee shops, craft-beer bars, indie boutiques, a large variety of restaurants, upscale pubs, taquerias, and sushi lounges, shopping, and nightlife.



There is a North Park Farmer's Market every Thursday, just a ten-minute walk from your home!



Easy access to 805, 8 and 163 freeways.



Features include:

- Spacious eat-in kitchen with brand new kitchen cabinets

- Quartz Countertops

- Stainless steel appliances

- Wood looking flooring throughout

- Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups

- Bright open living room with two ceiling fans and fireplace

- Off-street parking



Lease Terms:

- 6-9 month lease

- Trash included

- Resident responsible for SDGE & water



Schedule a self-guided tour or Apply Online: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/3640-32Nd-St-San-Diego-CA-92104



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



