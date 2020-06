Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great condo close to Balboa Park, coveted location in west Hillcrest! Just steps away from award winning restaurants, nightlife, shopping, everything else Hillcrest has to offer. Dual master suits, move-in ready, TWO PARKING SPACE IN GARAGE! Pets allowed.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.