3633 Landis Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning some paid utils

Perfect 1 bed 1 bath home in North Park! - Perfect 1 bed 1 bath home in North Park! This home is a true gem! The home has its own spacious fenced yard with storage and a mud entry room on the side of the home. You will find beautiful laminate flooring throughout entire home and tile in kitchen, no carpet. Fully equipped kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. This home has its very own washer and dryer! The bedroom has wall A/C unit so you can cool down in the summertime. Located in a great neighborhood with easy access to major freeways and shops yet quaint and quiet. Water and trash included in monthly rent. Your furry pet friends permitted. You have street parking in front of the home.



(RLNE5131359)