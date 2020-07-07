3627 State Street.

Amenities

parking internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Stay in a style residence located in one of the citys most affluent neighborhoods: South Mission Hills/Middletown.



1 bedroom ($2400 per month), 1 bedroom ($2400 per month) and studio apartment ($1900 per month). Available beginning July 2019. Wifi, TV, Water, Trash, one outdoor parking space included.

Centrally located, San Diegos best locale is walking distance from International Rows unique restaurant/nightlife, and a 5-minute drive to San Diegos International Airport, the Convention Center located in Downtowns Gaslamp District, Little Italy, La Jolla, Coronado, Sea World, the world-famous Zoo at Balboa Park, Hillcrest, and many other major tourist destinations!



Each residence, unique in comfort and convenience, offers the pinnacle of luxury. Whether you are seeking a couples getaway, taking a family vacation, or traveling with a group of colleagues to attend an industry convention, each accommodation is tailored to suit your needs.



Minimum Stay 31 Days. We comply with all State and Local City Laws and Ordinances



Serious Inquiries Only. Please call if interested. Available July 1st, 2019. You may inquire and see now.