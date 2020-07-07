All apartments in San Diego
3627 State Street.
Location

3627 State Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Stay in a style residence located in one of the citys most affluent neighborhoods: South Mission Hills/Middletown.

1 bedroom ($2400 per month), 1 bedroom ($2400 per month) and studio apartment ($1900 per month). Available beginning July 2019. Wifi, TV, Water, Trash, one outdoor parking space included.
Centrally located, San Diegos best locale is walking distance from International Rows unique restaurant/nightlife, and a 5-minute drive to San Diegos International Airport, the Convention Center located in Downtowns Gaslamp District, Little Italy, La Jolla, Coronado, Sea World, the world-famous Zoo at Balboa Park, Hillcrest, and many other major tourist destinations!

Each residence, unique in comfort and convenience, offers the pinnacle of luxury. Whether you are seeking a couples getaway, taking a family vacation, or traveling with a group of colleagues to attend an industry convention, each accommodation is tailored to suit your needs.

Minimum Stay 31 Days. We comply with all State and Local City Laws and Ordinances

Serious Inquiries Only. Please call if interested. Available July 1st, 2019. You may inquire and see now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

