3618 Bernwood Place #38

Special Offer: $500 off 1st month rent w/ move in of 10/31 or sooner. Upstairs Beautiful Condo in Carmel Valley! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Beautiful Upstairs Bright Corner Unit - Immaculate upstairs corner unit in a desirable complex Martinique! This condo is located in Carmel Valley with easy access to the 5 freeway. Features an open floor plan with, cozy fireplace, and a spacious patio with laundry closet--washer/dryer included. It's a must see!

** Special Offer: $500 off 1st month rent w/ move in of 10/31 or sooner. **



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,250.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, Dog Under 25 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Carpet

Non-Smoking Property

Stove

Dishwasher

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Refrigerator

Fire Place

Upstairs Unit

Dining Area

Living Room

Tile Flooring

Reserved Parking

Community Spa

Community Pool

Water Included

Home Owners Assoc.

Trash Included

Drapes

Private Patio



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Solana Beach Elementary

Middle School: Carmel Valley Middle

High School: Torrey Pines High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3618-Bernwood-Place-Unit-unit-38-San-Diego-CA-92130-1901/



No Cats Allowed



