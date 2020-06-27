3618 Bernwood Place #38

Amenities
Special Offer: $500 off 1st month rent w/ move in of 10/31 or sooner. Upstairs Beautiful Condo in Carmel Valley! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Beautiful Upstairs Bright Corner Unit - Immaculate upstairs corner unit in a desirable complex Martinique! This condo is located in Carmel Valley with easy access to the 5 freeway. Features an open floor plan with, cozy fireplace, and a spacious patio with laundry closet--washer/dryer included. It's a must see!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,250.
PETS:
Single Pet Only, Dog Under 25 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Carpet
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Dishwasher
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator
Fire Place
Upstairs Unit
Dining Area
Living Room
Tile Flooring
Reserved Parking
Community Spa
Community Pool
Water Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Trash Included
Drapes
Private Patio
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Solana Beach Elementary
Middle School: Carmel Valley Middle
High School: Torrey Pines High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3618-Bernwood-Place-Unit-unit-38-San-Diego-CA-92130-1901/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5112473)