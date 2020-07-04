3616 Orange Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2 BR/ 1 BA 680 SQFT Normal Heights Home *** 500.00 off first month rent *** - Beautiful house in San Diego. The home features an open floor plan and upgrades throughout. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, bonus detached room. The home also has a laundry room as well with a garage with alley access. The property is conveniently located near local stores and has easy access to the 805, 15 and 8 Freeways.



*** 500.00 off first month rent ***

Terms:



Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: Gas and Electric, Landscaping, Water

Owner pays: Trash



Pets Allowed - Conditional



No Pets Allowed



