3616 Orange Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3616 Orange Avenue

3616 Orange Avenue · (619) 547-0208
Location

3616 Orange Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3616 Orange Avenue · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 BR/ 1 BA 680 SQFT Normal Heights Home *** 500.00 off first month rent *** - Beautiful house in San Diego. The home features an open floor plan and upgrades throughout. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, bonus detached room. The home also has a laundry room as well with a garage with alley access. The property is conveniently located near local stores and has easy access to the 805, 15 and 8 Freeways.

*** 500.00 off first month rent ***
Terms:

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Gas and Electric, Landscaping, Water
Owner pays: Trash

Pets Allowed - Conditional

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5873385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 Orange Avenue have any available units?
3616 Orange Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3616 Orange Avenue have?
Some of 3616 Orange Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 Orange Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Orange Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Orange Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3616 Orange Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3616 Orange Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3616 Orange Avenue offers parking.
Does 3616 Orange Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 Orange Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Orange Avenue have a pool?
No, 3616 Orange Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3616 Orange Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3616 Orange Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 Orange Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3616 Orange Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
