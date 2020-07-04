3616 Orange Avenue

Amenities
2 BR/ 1 BA 680 SQFT Normal Heights Home *** 500.00 off first month rent *** - Beautiful house in San Diego. The home features an open floor plan and upgrades throughout. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, bonus detached room. The home also has a laundry room as well with a garage with alley access. The property is conveniently located near local stores and has easy access to the 805, 15 and 8 Freeways.
Terms:
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Gas and Electric, Landscaping, Water
Owner pays: Trash
Pets Allowed - Conditional
No Pets Allowed
