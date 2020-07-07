3579 Fairmount Avenue

Amenities
3579 Fairmount Ave.
San Diego, CA 92105
____________________________
Available NOW!
____________________________
DETAILS:
• 1 bedroom/1 bathroom- Approx 700 sq ft.
• $1,200 per month
• $1,100 deposit
• $40 application fee per adult
• Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent!
• Cottage Duplex
• Coin-operated laundry onsite
• 6 month initial lease
• Cats OK with additional $300 pet deposit
FEATURES:
•BRAND NEW carpet throughout
• LARGE one bedroom cottage duplex that is difficult to come by!
•Tons of windows to bring in natural light
• Beautifully landscaped property that is centrally located to all freeways and local stores
• Refrigerator and stove included
• 1 assigned, off-street parking spot
• Large shared courtyard area
• Small, 6-unit property
• Public transportation nearby
APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $40 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available 2/22/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.