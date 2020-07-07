3579 Fairmount Avenue

Amenities

3579 Fairmount Ave.

San Diego, CA 92105

____________________________

Available NOW!

____________________________

DETAILS:

• 1 bedroom/1 bathroom- Approx 700 sq ft.

• $1,200 per month

• $1,100 deposit

• $40 application fee per adult

• Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent!

• Cottage Duplex

• Coin-operated laundry onsite

• 6 month initial lease

• Cats OK with additional $300 pet deposit



FEATURES:

•BRAND NEW carpet throughout

• LARGE one bedroom cottage duplex that is difficult to come by!

•Tons of windows to bring in natural light

• Beautifully landscaped property that is centrally located to all freeways and local stores

• Refrigerator and stove included

• 1 assigned, off-street parking spot

• Large shared courtyard area

• Small, 6-unit property

• Public transportation nearby



APPLICATION PROCESS:

• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis

• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $40 fee per adult paid

• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent

• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com



Cats allowed

