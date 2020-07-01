All apartments in San Diego
3573 NILE ST

3573 Nile Street · No Longer Available
Location

3573 Nile Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Newly Built luxury centrally located Craftsman. Perfect for entertaining and walking distance to everything that makes North Park great. Just 3 blocks away from McKinley Elementary (rated 9/10 on GreatSchools.org.) High end finishes in the kitchen include quartz counters, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & seated breakfast bar. Huge master suite with walk in closet. All 3 full bathrooms have a spa-like quality, complete with floor to ceiling subway tiles in showers & the master has separate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3573 NILE ST have any available units?
3573 NILE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3573 NILE ST have?
Some of 3573 NILE ST's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3573 NILE ST currently offering any rent specials?
3573 NILE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3573 NILE ST pet-friendly?
No, 3573 NILE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3573 NILE ST offer parking?
No, 3573 NILE ST does not offer parking.
Does 3573 NILE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3573 NILE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3573 NILE ST have a pool?
No, 3573 NILE ST does not have a pool.
Does 3573 NILE ST have accessible units?
No, 3573 NILE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3573 NILE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3573 NILE ST has units with dishwashers.

